Knights struggle all over diamond, get run-ruled by top-ranked Lynx

FORT DODGE – There were several dropped balls. Just one hit was registered at the plate. The game was over in a spiffy 90 minutes.

Newman Catholic picked its worst day to play what many believed was its worst game.

Class 1A Top-ranked and top-seeded North Linn rode the arm and bat of Ellie Flanagan to fuel it to a 10-0, five-inning victory over the unranked Knights on Tuesday at Kruger Seeds Field at the Rogers Sports Complex.

"That's probably the poorest we've played this year," Newman head coach Tom Dunn said. "With all these spectators here, it is kind of disheartening. We're a much better team than we showed."

Newman will face either Remsen St. Mary's or Southeast Warren in a consolation game at 1:30 p.m. North Linn will battle the winner of that game in a 1A semifinal at 7 p.m.

Players like Emma Weiner and Ellyse Ball, stalwart seniors in the Knights (25-10) lineup turned routine popups they normally catch into dropped balls. Ball's miscue went for a single and Weiner's was in and out of her glove for an error.

Weiner nearly slammed it afterwards.

"I thought it was moving around it wasn't firm contact in my glove," she said. "I hadn't done that all season long. Of course in the state game that happens. I will definitely not forget about that."

It was an uncharacteristic game for a program that has lost in the quarterfinals both times they qualified in the last three years. This one, was stunning.

Not by the result, but how it happened.

North Linn (33-8) was the first team to run-rule Newman this season. Flanagan limited the Knights to a double from Avah Hanig in the fifth. She pitched to contact and notched six strikeouts.

Their top three batters of Emily Opstvedt, Liz Kruckenberg and Weiner reached base a total of two times in five innings.

"We tried to press and try to do too many things instead of letting the ball come to us and play Newman softball," Dunn said. "Somewhere, that just disappeared tonight."

The Lynx jumped out in front 3-0 after the first on RBIs from Mackenzie Bridgewater and Sydney Smock. Flanagan belted her first home run in the third to increase their lead to 4-0.

She capped a five-run fifth with a three-run opposite field blast.

"I don't even think it was the nerves," Weiner said. "I don't think everything was clicking in our heads."

Skylar Benesh ended the game with an RBI single in the fifth. She and Flanagan combined for five hits and five runs batted in.

Newman left the field with a mixture of surprise and disappointment.

"They're a great team, the top four in their lineup crushed the ball and if you don't throw the perfect pitch, they're going to hit it," Dunn said. "We wanted to stay away from their power."

It ends a run of three straight postseason victories and two over top-15 opponents in the classification. For the second time in three years, the Knights are out of a run for a state title.

Dunn believes all the things that went against them was a combination of nerves, a decent wind and a bright sun.

"Couple girls who drop balls never drop balls," he said.

Weiner sung a different tune.

"I don't think our heads were in the game," she said. "It just wasn't our night."

The Knights will get one final game under their belt before the season ends. It will be the final time four senior starters will get to play with each other before going their separate ways.

"Hopefully we can get a win," Weiner said. "One last win for my career would be awesome and for my fellow seniors. Just have fun, that's the main goal."

Could it be the final game of Dunn's coaching career?

He will wrap up year No. 39 with a coaching record of 1,027-815 and 729 wins at Newman Catholic. He could get win number 730 on Wednesday morning.

Dunn hasn't made a decision on if he'll coach for a 40th season or hang it up.

"At this point, I don't really know," he said. "Been doing it a long time. Maybe this will be it, maybe it won't."

Weiner was pretty blunt afterwards about how Newman can get past the quarterfinal round. She mentioned avoiding early season losses and being ranked will go a long way.

Yet she also believes there won't be much more missed years at state.

"We have a good team and we're going to continue to have a good team for years to come," Weiner said. "This will become something that is an every year thing."