Knights outlast No. 14 Gaels in nine innings, advance to regional final

FORT DODGE – Friday night's Class 1A regional semifinal between St. Edmond and Newman Catholic featured it all.

Clutch hitting, key momentum shifts and two dominating pitching performances were on full display for the fans at Rogers Park.

In the end, it was the Knights marching on with a 5-3 win over the No. 14 Gaels in nine innings.

Newman (24-9) advances to face fourth-ranked Collins-Maxwell on Monday night for a spot in the state tournament. Collins-Maxwell knocked off North Butler, 2-0.

Sophomore Jayce Weiner scored the go-ahead run and classmate Liz Kruckenberg plated an insurance run during the ninth for the Knights. Junior Macy Kellar struck out eight while allowing just three hits inside the circle.

"It's tough to win a big game like this with just three hits," St. Edmond head coach Bill Shirbroun said. "Still, we put ourselves in a position to win it in the seventh. We had a couple other chances to do something at the plate, but it just wasn't our night."

Kaili Henning was strong once again for the Gaels (24-7), striking out 12. In the regional quarterfinal win earlier this week, the 10th-grader had a career-high 16 strikeouts.

Gracie Harvey, one of two seniors on the team alongside Alyson Nieland, was 2-for-4 with a triple, two stolen bases and a run scored, while freshman Lauren Gibb had an RBI-double and stole a base.

"Kaili really showed just how great she can be when she's in command," Shirbroun said. "We played really good defense for the most part, but we had a couple mistakes that hurt us. I am so proud of these girls, especially the seniors.

St. Edmond got on the board in the first, as Faith Shirbroun came around after reaching on an error and Harvey scored after stealing second and home on a double-steal. Newman, though, answered right back with three in the second highlighted by a two-RBI single from Emily Opstvedt.

In the third, the Gaels would tie it at 3-all when Anna Kolacia scored after being hit by a pitch. Gibbás double to drove her in, but Kellar got out of it with an out a batter later.

"We just couldn't seem to figure her out," Shirbroun said. "It was a heck of a softball game that both teams wanted to win. They were able to get the key hits and pull it out."

St. Edmond had a chance to win it in the eighth after Shirbroun worked a walk and stole second and third with just one out. She was left stranded at third, though, and the Knights would put together their two-run inning in the ninth.