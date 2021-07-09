Knights beat Saints for third time, move into regional final

Molly McGuire had an eventful first inning.

On the first play, she was charged with a throwing error. Then her right hand was numb after a ripped double off the bat of Kennedy Schwiesow hit her fingers.

"In the moment, I knew I was fine and I needed a second," Newman Catholic's senior third baseman said.

McGuire had her fingerprints all over the rest of the game.

She slapped a two-run, two-out double in the bottom of the second inning to break a 1-1 tie then fired a throw for the final out of the night to prevent a St. Ansgar comeback and send the Class 1A No. 12 Knights into the regional final with a 4-3 triumph at Newman Catholic High School.

After winning the regional final on the road last season, it will be played on Newman Catholic's home field Monday night. The opponent will be a 19-5 North Butler squad, who edged Kee High 4-3 in the other regional semifinal.

"Last year, it was new so I feel like if we come out with the intensity, we should have a good chance," senior centerfielder Kealan Curley said.

It was the third meeting between the two Top of Iowa East foes. The Knights (27-10) won the first two by 10-4 and 12-10 verdicts. This one had the most thrill.