Knights beat Saints for third time, move into regional final

Molly McGuire had an eventful first inning.
On the first play, she was charged with a throwing error. Then her right hand was numb after a ripped double off the bat of Kennedy Schwiesow hit her fingers.
"In the moment, I knew I was fine and I needed a second," Newman Catholic's senior third baseman said.
McGuire had her fingerprints all over the rest of the game.
She slapped a two-run, two-out double in the bottom of the second inning to break a 1-1 tie then fired a throw for the final out of the night to prevent a St. Ansgar comeback and send the Class 1A No. 12 Knights into the regional final with a 4-3 triumph at Newman Catholic High School.
After winning the regional final on the road last season, it will be played on Newman Catholic's home field Monday night. The opponent will be a 19-5 North Butler squad, who edged Kee High 4-3 in the other regional semifinal.
"Last year, it was new so I feel like if we come out with the intensity, we should have a good chance," senior centerfielder Kealan Curley said.
It was the third meeting between the two Top of Iowa East foes. The Knights (27-10) won the first two by 10-4 and 12-10 verdicts. This one had the most thrill.
St. Ansgar trailed 4-1 in the seventh and had the bottom of the order due up against Madi Elwood. Its offense couldn't time up her fastball in the early going and also stranded three runners in scoring position in the first three innings.
"If we could've done that in the third or fourth inning, we might've had a chance," St. Ansgar head coach Lance Schutjer said. "Sometimes, just too little, too late. These type games, you can't give extra outs and you can't strand baserunners."
Still, the Saints didn't go away quietly.
Josie Juhl reached on a one-out walk; Lauren Bork and Hali Anderson hit back-to-back singles to load the bases.
Emma Hicken roped a two-run single off the top of the left field wall that ended Elwood's day and gave the Saints (21-9) life.
"You always hope you can go out fighting and that's what we did," St. Ansgar head coach Lance Schutjer said. "It is unfortunate someone had to lose that game because that's a darn good high school softball game. You can't really complain about that even on the losing side.
"I want our team to get a little respect and I think we got that tonight."
Macy Kellar entered the circle and struck out Schwiesow for the second out. The right-hander walked Abby Hemann to load the bases again then Brooklyn Hackbart stepped up.
Hackbart hit a grounder to McGuire, who despite a slight bobble, recorded the final out to send the Knights into euphoria.
"Something I've always practiced is no matter how I bobble ball, I'm at third and I can throw the ball no matter what," McGuire said. "I know I have a decent enough arm. Even with an error here or there, my teammates know I got it."
Despite being pulled, Elwood was given praise by her coaches and teammates for her outing.
She threw hard and mixed in her changeup that made life difficult for the Saints. The junior, who also had an RBI single in the fifth, allowed nine hits and finished with four K's.
"That's the hardest I've ever seen her throw," Newman Catholic head coach Tom Dunn said. "We changed the locations on them this time, hoping it would throw them off balance. That was the best game Madi has pitched in her career."
McGuire had the big hit, getting enough as a slap hitter to give the Knights a 3-1 cushion. It was just out of the reach of Anderson's glove in right-center field.
"I knew with this (umpire) I might have to hit some high ones," McGuire said. "I saw it coming down and I knew if I made contact, I could make it go. Their infield is good."
Both sides exchanged lines of one run, one hit, one error and one runner left on base in the opening frame. It was the third time the Knights had seen Juhl, an eighth grader, in the circle.
They were patient at the plate and didn't allow her to settle in. The only inning they were retired in order was the fourth.
"She threw a lot like the first game I feel like," McGuire said.
"I had to throw her a lot, she's probably getting tired," Schutjer added. "She may not have been as sharp."
St. Ansgar loses seven seniors, six of them starters. It does return the Juhl sisters in the circle plus Schwiesow, Hicken and Hemann. Schutjer is already thinking ahead to 2022.
"We have some kids that will fill in," he said. "I've already kind of got a lineup in mind. You coach for this year, but you also coach for the next year."
North Butler beat Newman Catholic 5-4 in the second game of the season back in May. Things have changed since then. Will the winner?
"Our defense tonight was really good so we have to keep having trust in ourselves," Curley said. "I'm excited to play them again."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.