Klaahsen spins no-hitter, pushes top-seeded Panthers into Class 2A semis

FORT DODGE – Cooper Klaahsen tried to say the current motto for Class 2A No. 1 Central Springs' softball team of "One pitch, one inning, one game at a time."

She stumbled through some of the words.

"Words are hard sometimes," Klaahsen said.

Words might be. Pitching is not.

Klaahsen, a junior, spun the 61st career no-hitter in state tournament history as she made quick work of unranked and eighth-seeded Mount Ayr to send the top-seeded Panthers into the state semifinals with a 6-0 quarterfinal victory on Tuesday at the Rogers Sports Complex.

"To be honest, I didn't really know it as a no-hitter until they announced it after the game," Klaahsen said. "Super fun to be able to get through that game. This team, it is almost like we've had the most push we've ever had.

"It'll be exciting to see what we can do."

It is the first career state tourney no-no in Klaahsen's career as Central Springs' (32-1) ace. She has pitched in several games in Fort Dodge throughout her prep career.

None more impressive then Tuesday.

"She sure put one together today," Panthers head coach BJ Fessler said. "She was outstanding. We knew it was coming."

The Panthers will face fourth-ranked Iowa City Regina in a 2A semifinal on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The Regals rallied down 4-0 to stun sixth-ranked Van Meter in a quarterfinal triumph.

For the second straight year, Central Springs has gotten past the opening round and sit two wins away from its first ever state title. Last year, it was the offense.

This year, it was the pitching.

"She's probably one of the best we've had," junior infielder Abby Pate said. "She has a poker face. Even when she gets a big strikeout, she is calm. It is amazing watching her pitch."

About the only time Klaahsen didn't feel in control was the fourth. She shook off a pair of curveballs Fessler called. When Fessler asked what she wanted, Klaahsen replied with "nothing."

She proceeded to have a 1-2-3 inning.

"Just joking with him," Klaashen said. "Able to kind of regain my footing."

"She's a competitor and we have a relationship where it is OK to shake me off," Fessler added. "We have that give and take. She's earned the right to choose her pitches."

All no-hitters need some defensive plays to keep them alive. And the Panthers had their fair share.

Left fielder Azaria McDonough ran into foul territory and snared a flyout to end the fourth. Centerfielder Kaylea Fessler laid out for a diving catch in the fifth. Ashlyn Hoeft made a couple throws from shortstop to get the Raiderettes speed off the bases.

"Real team effort," Coach Fessler said.

Still, the moment belonged to Klaahsen.

She had a thunderous applause from the Central Springs faithful afterwards. The right-hander recorded 12 strikeouts. Early on, it was her changeup. As the game progressed, it was her riseball.

And when she hit the meat of the game, she was using everything.

"One of the best full game pitching, toughness, gritty, all the pitches working," Coach Fessler said.

It was the 24th time Klaahsen has been the victor in the circle. She got plenty of run support.

Situational softball put the Panthers up 2-0 after the second on back-to-back sacrifice flies from McDonough and Carly Ryan. Prior to that, Coach Fessler called for a bunt for his daughter Sharli.

She executed the sacrifice and reached on an E3.

"That's in our arsenal too," Coach Fessler said. "We don't use it all the time because we don't need to, but we practice it all year."

Pate delivered the first big blast with a home run to straight away center field to up the Panthers lead to 3-0 in the fourth. Hoeft added to the lead with a two-run shot in the fifth.

Their offense recorded just eight hits, but it didn't matter.

"Nerves were definitely high and once someone gets a big hit, they're on their 'A' game," Pate said. "Even though not all of us were on, we still had some girls who had their bats on fire. Anyone can pick anyone up in our lineup."

Last summer, Central Springs' hope for a state championship appearance was dashed on Iowa Central Field, also known as Diamond 2, at the hands of North Linn.

The Panthers walked off that field with a refreshed mindset. Now, they'll return to that same field against the Regals with another chance to make it to that elusive title game.

"That's our goal," Coach Fessler said. "We've had some gritty wins on that field at the Fort Dodge tournament. We're ready."

Regina finished fifth in the River Valley South division. It has been tested with games against fellow state qualifier Wilton and a top-10 3A foe in West Liberty.

It won't be afraid of Central Springs. In the same breath, the Panthers won't be afraid of this moment again.

"We're going to come in prompt," Pate said. "Hopefully, we'll be on."