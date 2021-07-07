 Skip to main content
Klaahsen picks up 200 strikeouts; Central Springs dominates Manson-NW Webster in regional play
Klaahsen picks up 200 strikeouts; Central Springs dominates Manson-NW Webster in regional play

After a week off from competition, Central Springs softball head coach Belinda Nelson knew there was a good chance her girls might come out slow.

While that proved to be the case early, it didn't take long for the Class 2A, No. 5 Panthers to come alive and get their bats going.

Central Springs scored eight runs between the fourth and fifth innings to earn a dominating 12-1 win over Manson-NW Webster in second round regional action on Wednesday night in Manly.

"After having a couple days off like we did, I knew it was going to take us a couple at-bats for us to get going," Nelson said. "But I had confidence with this team. They're pretty solid."

On a night where the Panthers' bats put the game away early, it was actually sophomore pitcher Cooper Klaahsen who shined for Central Springs.

Cooper Klaahsen delivers a pitch in a 12-1 win over Manson-NW Webster on Wednesday night in Manly.

Klaahsen recorded 12 strikeouts in five innings, while also recording her 200th strikeout of the season. While she was happy to earn the accomplishment, she was more excited about the team win.

"To be honest, I don't really care," Klaahsen said. "Yes, I knew that I was close and I knew that it was coming up, but I just didn't really care. It wasn't an accomplishment where I was like, oh, I have to get this many strikeouts this season."

The Panthers started off slow and scored just one run in the first inning when Lizzy Hamand hit an RBI fielder's choice that brought in a runner.

Central Springs then plated three runners in the bottom of the second inning when Hamand again hit an RBI single, followed by a Madisyn Kelley two-RBI single.

The lone run for the Cougars came in top of the third frame when Natalie Pearson brought home a runner on a double.

The Panthers then scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth and capped off the game with a three-run home run by Aurora Stepleton in the fifth frame.

The Central Springs softball team jumps up in the air after Aurora Stepleton hit a home run on Wednesday night.

"Right now we've got a pretty solid batting order," Nelson said. "It's pretty fun."

Emme Dietrich led the Panthers at the plate with three hits. Hamand and Stepleton each had three RBIs as well.

The Panthers are now 27-6 on the season and will play Belmond-Klemme in the Class 2A, Region 5 semifinal at 7 p.m. on Friday in Manly.

Gunnar Davis covers sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

