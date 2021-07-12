Klaahsen outduels Rosonke, sends Panthers to seventh straight state tournament

One was dealing strikeouts. One was using a speedy riseball to bother the hitters.
In the end, the strikeouts from Central Springs sophomore Cooper Klaahsen was enough to edge the speed from South Hardin freshman Hailey Rosonke in what was a pitchers duel through and through.
Klaahsen finished with a career high and new single game school record 17 strikeouts and her offense came through when it mattered most to send the Class 2A No. 5 Panthers back to Fort Dodge and the Class 2A state tournament for the seventh straight year after triumphing over the Tigers 2-1 at Central Springs High School.
"I like to think I pitched a great game," Klaahsen said. "I think I've had better games, hitting my spots more. I didn't think it was my best game, but it was a pretty good game for all of us."
Central Springs is tentatively projected to be the third seed at the Rogers Sports Complex next week. There is one more 2A regional final to be played on Tuesday then the pairings will be released.
The move up is due to No. 3 Louisa-Muscatine falling to No. 14 Iowa City Regina in a regional semifinal and No. 4 Van Meter getting upset by Pella Christian 12-5 in a regional final.
In the postgame huddle, Central Springs (29-6) head coach Belinda Nelson yelled "This is our year," and later was doused with water for clinching career win No. 450.
"Very coachable group," Nelson said. "The wins are for the kids."
Tied at one in the bottom of the sixth, Kaylea Fessler started the game with a single past shortstop Ellie Anderson then stole second. She moved to third on a single by Lizzy Hamand.
Madisyn Kelley stepped to the plate with runners on the corners. In her previous two at bats against Rosonke, the junior catcher got under the balls and flew out.
"I need to get this run in," Kelley said. "You just had to go for that line drive and that was it. You had to get in the middle or on top of the ball."
On an outside pitch, Kelley got barrel to the ball and laced the go-ahead single to plate Fessler and put the Panthers in front for the first time all game.
"It felt amazing knowing I helped out this team win the game," Kelley said.
"You just have that feeling," Nelson added.
South Hardin (22-7) made it interesting in the seventh.
Rosonke led off with a walk and Paige Owens reached on a fielder's choice. Two were on, zero outs. Klaahsen didn't flinch.
She struck out Anderson, set down Rachel Rosonke and got Shelby May to pop up behind the plate and once Kelley snared in the final out, a celebration ensued.
"We're all super fired up, that's the biggest thing," Klaahsen said.
There wasn't much room for error with two underclassmen dealing in the circle. And it was the Tigers that jumped out to an early lead.
Hailey Rosonke belted a no-doubt solo blast in the top of the first that came after Klaahsen struck out the first two batters and South Hardin was ahead 1-0.
There was no mental breakdown. Klaahsen regrouped and fanned Owens to end the inning.
"Huge," Nelson said. "She was on. She's mentally strong."
Klaahsen proceeded to strike out the side in the next two innings. She didn't allow a ball to be put in play until the fourth and only gave up two hits and three base runners after the solo shot.
"I threw it over my shoulder," Klaahsen said.
Central Springs went without a baserunner the first time through the order. It didn't notch its first hit until Fessler laced a sinking double into left in the fourth then crossed home on a sacrifice fly from Hamand.
For the entire game, the Panthers had five hitters reach base.
Still, it didn't matter. They were crying tears of joy in the outfield and after 35 games, they've got at least one more in them.
"This is the team to do it," Kelley said. "We're ready for it."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.