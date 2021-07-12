Klaahsen outduels Rosonke, sends Panthers to seventh straight state tournament

"Very coachable group," Nelson said. "The wins are for the kids."

Tied at one in the bottom of the sixth, Kaylea Fessler started the game with a single past shortstop Ellie Anderson then stole second. She moved to third on a single by Lizzy Hamand.

Madisyn Kelley stepped to the plate with runners on the corners. In her previous two at bats against Rosonke, the junior catcher got under the balls and flew out.

"I need to get this run in," Kelley said. "You just had to go for that line drive and that was it. You had to get in the middle or on top of the ball."

On an outside pitch, Kelley got barrel to the ball and laced the go-ahead single to plate Fessler and put the Panthers in front for the first time all game.

"It felt amazing knowing I helped out this team win the game," Kelley said.

"You just have that feeling," Nelson added.

South Hardin (22-7) made it interesting in the seventh.

Rosonke led off with a walk and Paige Owens reached on a fielder's choice. Two were on, zero outs. Klaahsen didn't flinch.