Klaahsen battling through injuries, still dominant in the circle

The limp was noticeable. Her grimace could be seen deep in the visiting dugout. She was walking slowly to and from the pitching circle.

Cooper Klaahsen is not 100 percent healthy. Still, she is pitching multiple innings, sometimes complete games, for Class 2A No. 1 Central Springs with a couple weeks to go until the postseason.

When the junior goes into the circle, she has zero plans of exiting it for good.

"I think I can pitch through it better," Klaahsen said. "Just working through other injuries and different things, it has gotten better over the years."

The 2A first team all-state pitcher gutted out the injury and fired a complete game with eight strikeouts to lift the Panthers to a victory over the No. 11 Warhawks.

"She knows we need her and she takes the pain and comes through for us," Central Springs head coach BJ Fessler said. "She's finding a way. She's one of the best pitchers in the state of Iowa."

How the injury happen is Klaahsen hit her glove hard on the back of her left leg, her plant leg. It has bruised, but she stated after the win she is fine and will continue to pitch through it.

She's dealt with her fair share of injuries throughout her prep career. This is the first one on her leg.

"It is a little painful after a seven inning game," Klaahsen said. "Just fighting through it. Obviously, it is painful. I'm not worried about it at all."

It is easy to look at the numbers the right-hander has put up in her four years and think she has coasted through with good health. Yet there's one thing Fessler sees more times than not.

The toughness Klaahsen exhibits is had an elite level.

"She is tough," Fessler said. "We call her bulldog all the time because she grits her teeth and goes to work and I am so proud of her. I love our lineup to bat against, not sure we'd want to see Cooper too many times."

Even hobbled, Klaahsen retired at one point nine Warhawks hitters in a row. She used her off speed pitches to get batters out on strikes and induced plenty of pop ups on her riseball.

And her velocity never dropped.

"Cooper is amazing, she's got us through a lot of stuff," infielder Aurora Stepleton said. "We'll always be there for her. We always want to do the best for our pitcher."

Central Springs (20-1) is dealing with another injury from one of its stars. Senior shortstop Ashlyn Hoeft sat out Wednesday's Top of Iowa East battle with West Fork. There is uncertainty on when she will return.

Despite that, the Panthers have ran through a gauntlet of a week without a loss. They have handled 2A No. 13 Osage, the 11th-ranked Warhawks and on Thursday, get a road date with No. 2 North Union.

It is viewed as a potential state final preview.

"I more of see it as it is to help us both in the postseason," Stepleton said. "If it does lead into a bigger matchup in the end, it'll make us better."

How Fessler manages Klaahsen is going to be a telling part on Central Springs' season. He's got his daughter, Kaylea, ready to go if Klaahsen can't pitch. Sophomore Cameron Cobb has also gotten innings in the circle.

Trying to heal the injury is top priority. In the same breath, so is winning.

"We just keep babying it, take it one day at a time," Fessler said. "We'll see. I can't count on her when I need to, that's all that matters."

The Panthers have responded with six wins in a row after dropping their first loss of the season against Ames, a top-15 team in 5A. They will undoubtedly have a bye into the quarterfinals of the regional playoffs.

All that is fine and dandy, but the ultimate goal remains a state championship. And it could be against the Warriors.

"North Union has always put out a good showing," Klaahsen said. "It'll be exciting."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

