Kimball takes over as Mason City's head softball coach next summer

Alecia Kimball had two passions as an athlete: Basketball and softball.

She decided to continue playing basketball at Wartburg College after graduating from Dunkerton High School. Yet softball always lingered in the background.

"I grew up around the game," Kimball said. "I always thought about double sporting in college and (softball) would have been my second option."

Her first head coaching job won't be on the hardwood, it'll be on the diamond.

Kimball was named as Mason City's new head softball coach late last week, pending school board approval. She replaces Bob Horner, who retired at the end of last season after a long coaching career spanning several sports at the school.

Kimball is in her third year teaching at Lincoln Intermediate and has been an assistant volleyball and girls basketball coach under Curt Klaahsen.

Now, she's going to run her own team.

"I've always wanted to be a head coach, that's been one of my lifelong goals, in a sport I'm passionate about," Kimball said. "I'm really excited. I've thought a lot about it. I know it is going to be a lot of fun."

Coaching has been an area where Kimball felt like she was going to end up in after her playing days were over. She got a call from now former Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Heather Zajicek about coaching softball a handful of years ago.

Zajicek had seen that Kimball was umpiring middle school softball and wanted to gauge the interest.

"It kind of stunned me," Kimball said. "It went into the conversation of what is the fastest way to get your coaching authorization, what is the fastest way we can get you involved in the program."

It took two weekends for her to get certified and she began coaching the Go-Hawks freshman softball team until she worked her way up assisting the varsity squad.

Kimball was in the dugout from 2017-2021.

"It was fun, that's what made the job worthwhile," she said. "Those four years taught me a lot. There are things not everyone sees, like the background. You got to go for what you believe in."

She was still assisting volleyball and basketball last season, but didn't do anything over the summer. Once she found out about the Riverhawks job opening up, she didn't want to wait.

If there was ever a time to pounce on a head coaching job, it was this one.

"I was like 'Wow, I miss it,'" Kimball said. "The head job came open and I was like 'I think I want to do this.' It was always stuck in the back of my head, if I don't do this, will I regret it?

"I don't want to regret anything, so I went for it."

Her whole life has been centered around living in the Cedar Valley and North Iowa. She played for the North Iowa Fire girls basketball club on the AAU circuit, so the drives down Highway 18 would be consistent.

Kimball recently bought a house in Mason City.

"This is where I want to be and I really like it up here," she said.

The Riverhawks run-ruled Waverly-Shell Rock in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal roughly four months ago. They proceeded to fall in the semifinals to a top-10 foe in Bondurant-Farrar.

Just three senior starters and one of the primary courtesy runners will need to be replaced. Still, junior Adyson Evans returns as Mason City's top hitter and top pitcher in the circle. Gwen Fiser and Brogan Evans also had several starts in the circle.

"There's a lot of potential for us," Kimball said. "We have a good core coming back."

Trust is a big element that Kimball wants to bring to her team.

She believes that if all three components – head coach, assistant coaches and players – all have trust within each other, good things can happen.

"That was a big aspect of something I've been really passionate about," Kimball said. "I want the girls and the coaching staff at Mason City to trust me, trust that I know what I'm doing and I'm going to lead the program the way it needs to."