Keith valuing friendships, fun in final week of prep softball career

Gabby Keith has been a part of some winning teams during her five-year varsity career at Rockford. The final two years haven't featured a whole lot of victories on the scoreboard.
That isn't what matters to her anymore.
"Honestly, it's more like how many friendships I have on the team," Keith said. "It's all about just being together and being positive about everything."
The Warriors are having more fun over the last two games. They're not getting shut out by double digits like they have been for most of the year. Prior to first pitch against Hampton-Dumont-CAL on Thursday, they were dancing and singing.
Is Rockford the most loose 2-19 team in the state?
"We just have fun and it's been awhile since we've had fun," Keith said. "We play good games when we have fun and we're relaxed. It's not about the scoreboard."
The everyday shortstop for the Warriors, it is not a position that Keith grew up playing through her youth.
She was an outfielder through all of her years playing travel ball and her first three years in Rockford's program. An injury last season pushed Keith to the infield.
Admittedly, it was a challenge at first.
"Things are different and I've got to put it all together," Keith said. "It's harder playing shortstop. You do what you got to do."
It explains the high number of errors, 21 this season and 12 last year, which Keith is blunt in saying her game defensively is not where it wants to be.
Makeala Hoffman is a glass half-full kind of coach.
"What everybody doesn't see is the little things we do," Rockford's head coach said. "If you dig into the stats and the innings we've played, Gabby gets a ball almost every inning. She's going to know what to do with the ball.
"You're not going to see a shortstop throw the ball as hard as Gabby Keith."
Keith has been having a breakout final season at the plate. She is hitting above .300 for the first time of her career, has developed some power with four home runs and is the lone player with 20 RBIs.
Getting on two travel ball teams, plus offseason dedication to her craft, has allowed Keith to enjoy one of her finer seasons at the plate.
"I work my hardest," she said. "We play every weekend, we're playing these good teams from Minneapolis and Kansas City. Good competition often leads to good outcomes."
Hoffman has noticed it, too. That improved attitude when she steps into the batter's box, combined with leadership, has made Keith a player that every non-senior values in terms of respect.
"They all look up to her," Hoffman said. "She's been a great leader for us. She's developing more of an eye for where the pitch is going to go. She knows what she's looking for, I've had several coaches tell me that. She sometimes is an all-or-nothing person at the plate."
Rockford fell to Hampton-Dumont, 8-5, on Thursday and concludes the regular season on Friday against North Butler. It opens up regional action against Riceville on the road on Tuesday night.
Those two teams did not play each other during the regular season due to rain.
"They're just excited to play, anything that gets them excited is fine with me," Hoffman said. "Our goal the last half of the season is to get rid of that one inning that kills us every night. We can live with four runs, we can't live with seven, eight, nine, 10 runs in an inning. That's going to put us in a hole we can't dig out of."
It will be potentially the last game for Keith in a Rockford jersey. It will not be her final time playing the sport competitively as she is off to University of Northwestern-St. Paul in the fall to continue her softball career.
Until then, she'll be relishing her final week and games donning the blue and white.
"I guess having fun is the main thing," Keith said.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.