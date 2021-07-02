Keith valuing friendships, fun in final week of prep softball career

It explains the high number of errors, 21 this season and 12 last year, which Keith is blunt in saying her game defensively is not where it wants to be.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Makeala Hoffman is a glass half-full kind of coach.

"What everybody doesn't see is the little things we do," Rockford's head coach said. "If you dig into the stats and the innings we've played, Gabby gets a ball almost every inning. She's going to know what to do with the ball.

"You're not going to see a shortstop throw the ball as hard as Gabby Keith."

Keith has been having a breakout final season at the plate. She is hitting above .300 for the first time of her career, has developed some power with four home runs and is the lone player with 20 RBIs.

Getting on two travel ball teams, plus offseason dedication to her craft, has allowed Keith to enjoy one of her finer seasons at the plate.

"I work my hardest," she said. "We play every weekend, we're playing these good teams from Minneapolis and Kansas City. Good competition often leads to good outcomes."

Hoffman has noticed it, too. That improved attitude when she steps into the batter's box, combined with leadership, has made Keith a player that every non-senior values in terms of respect.