Kaylea Fessler comes in to pitch final game of career, pushes Panthers to third place finish

FORT DODGE – It was not the lineup change BJ Fessler expected to make.

Central Springs' ace Cooper Klaahsen slightly jogged to its dugout and threw up. After a small delay to get her hydrated, she returned to the circle, but left an inning later.

"We don't know if it was something she ate," Fessler, the Panthers head coach said. "I was not wanting her to be out, but boy it was to nice be able to look to Kaylea and say it is your turn to go to work."

So for the first time in nearly a month, senior Kaylea Fessler took the circle and was thrusted into a state tournament start.

"The first time Cooper went to the side, we go to Kaylea and we're like 'Are you ready?,'" shortstop Ashlyn Hoeft said. "And she's like 'I'm ready' and we have no worries with her pitching.

"It showed today."

From the third inning on, Kaylea Fessler allowed just three runs – all on wild pitches – stranded eight runners on base and got late offensive support to push Class 2A No. 1 Central Springs to a 9-3 victory over No. 2 North Union in the third place game on Friday at the Rogers Sports Complex.

It was Kaylea's first win in the circle since the regular season finale against Osage on June 30.

"I was very calm because I knew I had a defense to back me up," she said. "I thought I pitched OK."

Her and catcher Madisyn Kelley plus Hoeft ended their prep careers with victories. All three were emotional after the final out and tears were noticeable in all of them.

They stood for photos near Iowa Central Field. They finished off a 33-win campaign with a resounding victory.

That trifecta was grateful for what the Panthers program meant to them.

"They have brought me to where I am today," said Kelley, who will play in the senior all-star game on Saturday. "I would not be where I am with any other team."

Kaylea Fessler and Kelley were five-year standouts that always ended their season in Fort Dodge. The duo were a part of 137 wins and back-to-back third place finishes at state.

Hoeft, a transfer from Charles City, was only in the Central Springs program for one year, but she wouldn't trade it for anything.

"It has been awesome," she said. "They welcomed me and my family with open arms."

Coach Fessler gave them one final message in his postgame interview.

"You will be missed and I can't wait to go watch all three of them at the next level," he said. "What a career."

The Panthers (33-2) had their hearts ripped apart when they lost to fourth-ranked Iowa City Regina in the semifinals on Wednesday. The ultimate goal was a state title and it didn't come to fruition.

They didn't wasted time jumping on Warriors (33-5) pitcher Emily Meyer.

Lizzy Hamand, hitless in her first two tournament games, cranked a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning to put Central Springs on top and it wouldn't trail the rest of the way.

The junior first baseman capped a three-run fifth with a two-run single. Three more runs were added in the sixth.

"Just the energy in the dugout was really nice," Kelley said. "They wanted to make this last game for us seniors the most memorable one."

Abby Pate and Carly Ryan added two RBIs. Aurora Stepleton roped two hits. Pate and Stepleton were named to the 2A all-tournament team.

"We have goals, but that does not diminish the things we did well," Coach Fessler said.

Kaylea Fessler made the lead stick when she stepped into the circle. Her biggest inning was the sixth when the Warriors loaded the bases and had Meyer at the dish.

After a wild pitch gave first base open, Central Springs decided to keep pitching to her.

"When she is hitting her spots, she is really hard to hit," Coach Fessler said.

Kaylea threw an outside riseball that Meyer chased for the inning-ending strikeout.

"I knew she was a big power hitter," Kaylea said. "I had to keep her on her toes. I knew that was going to be the right pitch."

Even thought the celebration wasn't a dogpile on Kruger Seeds Field celebrating a state championship, no one in the Panthers dugout is calling the season a disappointment or failure.

The 33 wins is the most since 2016 and after years of not playing a true placement game, they have finished third in back-to-back years.

"We want to be good people, that's a goal we hit," Hoeft said. "At the end of the day, we still made it to state and we're one of the top three teams in 2A. There's so many positives that outweigh those negatives."

Next summer, Central Springs will go for nine straight state tournament appearances. If that happens, it will tie Woodward-Granger and Akron-Westfield for most consecutive state berths in tournament history.

Replacing Kaylea, Kelley and Hoeft – three college recruits – won't be easy.

"It just means a lot to our team to make it down here," Kelley said. "Our day will come where we are in that championship game."

Klaahsen will return in the circle. Three infielders and two outfielders will be back and there's a host of underclassmen waiting in the wings for opportunities.

The big question will be who will be the other battery mate for Klaahsen. Coach Fessler mentioned Pate, Sharli Fessler and Hannah True as viable options for the catcher spot.

"We'll figure that out in the offseason, that's what travel ball is for," Coach Fessler said.

The Panthers have gotten qualifying for state down to a near science. It sets up this yearly trip thanks to a tough non-conference schedule and getting tested in the Top of Iowa East.

Even so, the program has yet to play a state title game.

"We have to be more calm and collected," Kaylea Fessler said. "Just know that we deserve to be there. We have to go into the game thinking that we're going to earn every single run."

Central Springs has a dynasty, yet that ring finger remains empty. Ask anyone in its program and it believes some bling will be added in the near future.

"We're close, we've done everything right," Coach Fessler said. "You have to have timely hits, great defense and guts. We'll throw our hat in the ring and see what happens."