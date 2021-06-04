Juhl thrives on mound for St. Ansgar softball as an eighth grader

Juhl allowed one hit and two base runners over the last five innings. She induced seven groundouts and six flyouts over the span.

"She does a good job not showing what pitches she's throwing," Hemann said. "It makes her feel more comfortable knowing the people around her are experienced. She handles pressure well."

The other side on the dugout gave credit where credit is due.

"She's got a bright future here at St. Ansgar," Lake Mills head coach Bill Byrnes said of Juhl. "She throws it well, she moves it around, she hits her spots. She is the best pitcher we've seen."

The impact and production Juhl has had in the opening couple of weeks of the season has surprised herself.

"I never thought I'd be pitching varsity," she said.

St. Ansgar is 6-2 with its lone two losses coming to ranked foes in Central Springs and North Butler. The next 10 days will tell a lot about the direction of the Saints' season.

A tournament held at Riceville is sandwiched between road contests between Newman Catholic and the Panthers. With all but three returners from 2020, coupled with getting back all of the spring sport athletes, has Hemann believing the Saints could be a dangerous team as the season goes along.

"I think our team has a lot of potential," she said. "It's still early in the season, it's just getting our athletes back into gear and matching each other."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

