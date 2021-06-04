Juhl thrives on mound for St. Ansgar softball as an eighth grader

Lance Schutjer was not planning on using Josie Juhl this much in the circle to this point in the season.
An eighth grader who has played an extensive amount of travel ball, Juhl was thought by St. Ansgar's head coach as someone who can be a contributor at some point this summer.
"Circumstances came about and she has done a great job throwing strikes," Schutjer said. "She's done good at stepping up."
Has she ever.
Juhl has started in four games for the Saints and has won all of them. She has allowed five runs (four of them earned) and 12 hits in 22 innings pitched with 27 strikeouts.
Opponents are hitting .141 against her and the earned run average is at 1.27 with a WHIP (walks, hits and innings pitched) is 0.55.
"It comes with good and bad things, but I really like being with this team so it makes it easier," Juhl said.
The pitching staff is made up of the Juhl sister.
Mallory Juhl is the other pitcher in the rotation for St. Ansgar and while her numbers aren't as eye-popping as her younger sister, it does create a dynamic for catcher Abby Hemann.
She caught for Mallory last year as well as this year and is still adjusting to what Josie, a right-hander, is like as a pitcher.
"It's been a lot different, but I think we've adjusted well and (are) making each other look good," Hemann said. "There's a few things she hasn't gotten exposed to yet. She's adapted well in what she's been thrown in to."
Josie has yet to sit in a desk for a high school class at St. Ansgar, but is showing her impact on the softball diamond. None bigger than Thursday's Top of Iowa non-conference game against Lake Mills at home.
She didn't know what the Bulldogs had done offensively, hitting a collective .424 coming into the night with their lowest run total in a game being seven against Belmond-Klemme.
In Lake Mills' three wins, it had scored over 12 runs.
None of that mattered to Juhl.
She allowed just two hits in a complete game outing. Movement on her off speed pitches, combined with pitching to contact and trusting her defense, allowed her to breeze by the Bulldogs' lineup.
Hemann is a junior as Juhl's battery mate. The infield is made up of upperclassmen.
"It helps everyone out," Josie said. "Just trying to stay positive."
The most strenuous part of her outing was in the second inning after back-to-back infield errors put runners on first and second. Juhl buckled down and struck out Leah Moen and Dottie Byars to get out of the frame.
Juhl allowed one hit and two base runners over the last five innings. She induced seven groundouts and six flyouts over the span.
"She does a good job not showing what pitches she's throwing," Hemann said. "It makes her feel more comfortable knowing the people around her are experienced. She handles pressure well."
The other side on the dugout gave credit where credit is due.
"She's got a bright future here at St. Ansgar," Lake Mills head coach Bill Byrnes said of Juhl. "She throws it well, she moves it around, she hits her spots. She is the best pitcher we've seen."
The impact and production Juhl has had in the opening couple of weeks of the season has surprised herself.
"I never thought I'd be pitching varsity," she said.
St. Ansgar is 6-2 with its lone two losses coming to ranked foes in Central Springs and North Butler. The next 10 days will tell a lot about the direction of the Saints' season.
A tournament held at Riceville is sandwiched between road contests between Newman Catholic and the Panthers. With all but three returners from 2020, coupled with getting back all of the spring sport athletes, has Hemann believing the Saints could be a dangerous team as the season goes along.
"I think our team has a lot of potential," she said. "It's still early in the season, it's just getting our athletes back into gear and matching each other."
