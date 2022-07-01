Johnson's double play ignites Wildcats towards second straight first round victory

It was a routine flyout that Emily Johnson caught in left field on Friday night. What wasn't routine was the throw.

Riceville's senior outfielder fired a bullet back to first base and Lily Fair stretched out, kept her toe on the bag for the ole fashion 7-3 double play to end the top of the second inning.

"Honestly, it was mostly my adrenaline that took over," Johnson said. "I've never thrown it to first."

It was the igniter for the Wildcats as they triumphed over Nashua-Plainfield 3-1 to open the Class 1A Region 4 tournament at Rasmussen Field.

For the second straight season, Riceville (19-9) is into the quarterfinals of its region. Its opponent on Wednesday night is North Butler, who cruised past Rockford 12-2.

The two sides met on June 23 and the Wildcats won 7-3. The Bearcats did not throw staff ace Kiya Johnson in that meeting and she is expected to step into the circle for the rematch.

"We believe we can win," Riceville head coach Andrea Bauer said. "We can win every time we step onto the field. In the past, I haven't felt that way."

It was a vastly different outcome against the Huskies (4-23) this time around compared to Wednesday when the Wildcats coasted to a 9-0 win. Riceville, trailing 1-0, plated two runs in the bottom of the first.

Fair had an RBI fielder's choice and Madison Mauer crossed home on a wild pitch to put the Wildcats ahead and they never trailed the rest of the way. They added an insurance run in the fourth on an RBI single from Tillotti Fair.

"We just had to keep going," Johnson said. "It is a great statement."

Once the second inning started, Johnson's defensive gem shined brightest.

Nashua-Plainfield's Kami Hannemann was halfway to second base when Johnson glanced and threw to first. She knew she had plenty of time in shallow left to get the runner out.

"We (played) our best ball and kept battling," Johnson said.

It lifted Riceville for the remainder of the night.

"She has a cannon for an arm," junior pitcher Morgan Fair said. "It stopped the momentum and showed them that we're here to play."

"How many double plays have been made that way?" Bauer added. "The most improvement is her accuracy. She tries to make that throw as a freshman and it is in the probably in the baseball field."

Morgan Fair settled in after the first inning and allowed two runners to reach base over the final six innings. The right-hander retired the final eight batters she faced.

She won an eight-plus pitch battle against Madison Wahl to end the first and seemed to have control from that point on.

"You never really settle," Morgan Fair said. "For every game, you have to feel for the (umpire's) strike zone and once you get that groove. Just have your teammates in the field make those plays, get those outs."

Bauer agreed that at times last year, trailing early would mean Morgan Fair's outing featured a lot more runs allowed. Not this season.

"She knows if we give up a run or two, we can get that or more back," Bauer said. "We can do that, easily, this year."

Mauer led Riceville's offense with two of its six hits. Even if it didn't hit the ball well, its defense and pitching made up for it. Right fielder Zoey Johnson dropped a would-be flyout, but recovered and got the lead runner out at second in the fifth.

The other error was a bobble at short, but Tillotti Fair didn't let the runner on third score.

"Errors are going to happen, you just have to react to them and try not to let them bite you in the end," Bauer said.

After losing to St. Ansgar 6-5 in last season's quarterfinal fueled the Wildcats over the offseason and into this season. They feel more prepared this time around.

And they're at home, a big bonus in their eyes.

"You don't know what a community is until you see it," Morgan Fair said. "Everyone is watching. Head down, power through."

Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.

