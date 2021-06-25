Holck steps into spotlight as leader, lone senior for Clear Lake

There usually has been a slow start for the first basemen.

Balancing soccer and softball, two sports in two different seasons, has been far from the biggest challenge. Her numbers in the opening week of softball has.

Holck came out firing on all cylinders in the 2021 campaign and hasn't slowed down. Her .444 batting average is second on Clear Lake behind sophomore Annika Nelson. The 11 RBIs is tied for the team lead, while her eight doubles is twice the amount of the next highest batter.

"Keeping my swing level, I used to undercut it; not trying to swing for the fences," Holck said. "If a home run came, then a home run came. I was just trying to hit to the green and get my team runs."

Against the Knights, the right-handed batter was 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored. She reached base five times, once on an infield error and the other on a fielder's choice.

"The confidence is just there," Zeitler said.

Her ability to get on base has increased by .50 percentage points in the span of a year. Holck has struck out twice in 54 at-bats.

In the previous three years, she struck out 33 times.