Holck steps into spotlight as leader, lone senior for Clear Lake

The roster for the Clear Lake softball team states Chelsey Holck as the lone senior. She doesn't feel alone.
"It doesn't feel any different, you just make friends with all the girls," Holck said. "We're basically a family."
Holck has had her imprint on the Lions since she stepped onto the field as a freshman. She has played in all but three games of her varsity career, being a consistent presence in the middle of the lineup and defensively on the infield.
It has led to her stepping out of her comfort zone as a leader. Her tone of voice is soft, but she has learned to speak up when it matters.
After Clear Lake earned an upset victory over Class 1A No. 8 Newman Catholic on Thursday, Holck led the team in a breakdown and relayed positive messages after the win.
"At the end of the day, they realize we're all a family and anything we say is just constructive criticism," Holck said. "All those seniors before, they were role models to me. Just staying positive was a big thing they told me."
Lions head coach Shelly Zeitler breathed a sigh of relief when asked how valued Holck is to the team.
"I've expected that from her from the get-go," Zeitler said. "Offensive and defensive, I can count on her. The way she carries herself on the field, she's a great leader."
There usually has been a slow start for the first basemen.
Balancing soccer and softball, two sports in two different seasons, has been far from the biggest challenge. Her numbers in the opening week of softball has.
Holck came out firing on all cylinders in the 2021 campaign and hasn't slowed down. Her .444 batting average is second on Clear Lake behind sophomore Annika Nelson. The 11 RBIs is tied for the team lead, while her eight doubles is twice the amount of the next highest batter.
"Keeping my swing level, I used to undercut it; not trying to swing for the fences," Holck said. "If a home run came, then a home run came. I was just trying to hit to the green and get my team runs."
Against the Knights, the right-handed batter was 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored. She reached base five times, once on an infield error and the other on a fielder's choice.
"The confidence is just there," Zeitler said.
Her ability to get on base has increased by .50 percentage points in the span of a year. Holck has struck out twice in 54 at-bats.
In the previous three years, she struck out 33 times.
"She has a very good eye and is very relaxed when she steps in," Zeitler said. "She knows good pitches."
Zeitler believes the best is yet to come for Holck and the Lions. Now on a two-game winning streak, they have a refined confidence heading into the postseason in two weeks. They open regional play against Sumner-Fredericksburg on the road.
Holck gets at least two more weeks of high school softball before she departs from the program. She's soaking in the last few games she has with her "family."
Her actual sister, Macey, started at second base against Newman Catholic.
"I think we can beat anybody you throw at us," Holck added. "This team as really grown."
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.