Aubrey Hoeft's two extra-base hits and three RBIs led Central Springs to a 12-9 win over Bishop Garrigan in Algona on Tuesday night.

Hoeft was a big part of the Panther's fast start, hitting a three-run home run in the third inning to take an 8-0 lead. Aurora Stepleton — who also went 3-for-4 with three RBIs — drove in two more runs to make it an 11-0 game in the fourth.

Sharli Fessler also had three hits for Central Springs.

Cooper Klaahsen pitched a scoreless start, striking out seven in three innings.

Mason City 10, Clear Lake 0: Brogan Evans and Adyson Evans both launched homers to lead the Riverhawks to a big win.

Four Mason City hitters finished with a pair of hits: Brogan Evans, Aubri Graven, Grace Berding and Reggi Spotts. Spotts also had two RBIs.

Adyson Evans was stellar pitching, racking up nine strikeouts and allowing just three baserunners. She pitched all six scoreless innings.

Newman Catholic 13, AGWSR 1: Aubrey Sellers and Emily Opstevdt each had big days at the plate to lead the Knights to a big win in their first game of the day. Ten of the 13 runs came in the first two innings.

Sellers drove in three runs on two hits — one a double — and Opstevedt tallied four singles with a pair of RBIs. Opstevedt also stole two bases.

Sami Kruckenberg was solid in the circle, allowing the one run in four innings with three strikeouts.

Newman Catholic 7, Belmond-Klemme 5: A two-run bottom of the sixth inning led the Knights to a win after leading by 5-0 early.

Opstevdt drove in three runs with a bases-clearing double in the win and Taylor Brown went 3-for-3. Leah Brown also had a two-run double.

Taylor Brown also struck out five hitters in the circle, allowing three earned runs in 5.2 innings.

Other scores from North Iowa: Decorah 11, Central City 5; North Iowa 12, Northwood-Kensett 0; Algona 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0.