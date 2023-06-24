The Mason City Riverhawks put up 37 combined unanswered runs in both games in their doubleheader sweep over Waterloo East, with a 19-0 win in the opener and an 18-0 win in the closer, Thursday night.

In game one, junior Adyson Evans was the deciding factor for the Riverhawks on both sides of the ball. She went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in six runs. She also gave up just a pair of hits on the mound over three innings and finished with three strike outs.

Junior Reggi Spotts also came up big for Mason City in game one, going a perfect 2-for-2 with a double and a single, and drove in three runs while also scoring a pair herself.

Evans kept her dominance against the Trojans rolling into game two and picked up another win on the mound with five strikeouts through five innings and only allowed another pair of hits. Evans drove in another four runs in game two and went 3-for-3 with a pair of singles and a double.

Evans improved her record on the mound to 7-8 with her pair of wins against Waterloo East and brought her team leading RBI total to 47 on the year.

Osage 30, Nashua-Plainfield 1: The Green Devils were nearly unstoppable offensively on the road and racked up 24 hits including three home runs and picked up their 22nd win of the season.

Seniors Leah Grimm and Sydney Muller and sophomore Aubrey Chapman each homered against the Huskies with Grimm and Muller each having three-run shots. Chapman’s eight homers on the year is the second most in the Top of Iowa Conference and is just one behind fellow sophomore Sharli Fessler of Central Springs.

Central Springs 1, North Union 0: An RBI sac fly from senior Lainie Bouillon to drive in junior Ellyan Ryan in the third inning was all the Panthers would need to capture their 19th win of the season.

North Union was able to hit three doubles off of the Central Springs pitching duo of senior Cooper Klaahsen and sophomore Cameron Cobb but were unable to fully execute offensively. The Panthers pitching tandem combined for seven strike outs and gave up just five hits, with Cobb picking up her fifth win on the mound this season.

Saint Ansgar 11, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5: The Saints broke up a three-run tie in the fifth inning where they scored three runs, and added five more runs in the sixth inning to pick up the win on the road.

Saint Ansgar had 17 hits on the game including six extra base hits, including a pair of doubles from junior Aspen Falk and a triple from senior Mallory Juhl. Falk scored three runs for the Saints and drove in a pair as well bringing her to 26 on the year, which leads the team.

North Butler 4, Riceville 3: The Bearcats scored all four of their runs in the fifth inning and were able to steal a win on the road against the Wildcats.

Freshman Izzy O'Dowd’s two-run single would end up being the deciding factor in North Butler’s non-conference win over Riceville who had a two-run lead for the first four innings.

The Wildcats combined for just five hits with only one extra base knock on a double from senior Madison Mauer. They dropped to 19-8 on the season and have now lost nine of their last 10 matchups against North Butler.