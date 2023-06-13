SAINT ANSGAR -- Hitting with two outs and two strikes has been a key focus for Saint Ansgar over the past few weeks.

That approach was important Tuesday in a big non-conference matchup.

The Saints scored four runs with two outs to defeat Riceville 5-2 at home, led by two RBIs from both Josie Juhl and Josie Jahr.

Jahr's two-run double in the second inning gave Saint Ansgar a 2-1 lead, one it never let go.

The hitting success in clutch situations is more of a mentality, coach Lance Schutjer said.

"That has been a plus for us is that we are still up there battling, we are still up there still trying to make contact," he said. "I think we have tried to tell the girls when you are down with two strikes or two outs, sometimes all you have to do is just throw the hands and try to make contact. Don't try to do too much."

Juhl's single that plated two in the fifth inning closed the door on the game. One more run in the sixth sealed the win.

Riceville coach Andrea Bauer thought that was the big difference in the game: the Saints found the big hits when needed and her Wildcats could not.

A big reason the Riceville offense struggled to get anything going was the success from Saints pitcher Mallory Juhl, who pitched the complete game and kept the Wildcats at bay.

"That's what you have to do against a really good pitcher, to be able to battle with two strikes and come through with a hit," Bauer said. "(Mallory Juhl) did a really good job of not giving us anything good when we did get two strikes on us."

That will be one of the adjustments for Riceville (14-6) in the future, one of the small flaws in one of the best offenses in 1A, headed down the stretch of the season.

"Offensively, there is some room for improvement with pitch selection and hitting the ball squarely," Bauer said. "I feel like we get a lot of contact, but it is not good contact all the time."

Saint Ansgar (12-6) turns to the heart of the schedule with 15 games in the final 14 days of the regular season. Eight of those are conference games.

Schutjer likes how his team has fought so far this season, rebounding from a 2-4 start.

"We just keep battling and keep talking positive things to the girls," Schutjer said. "We just need to see that pitching that we are going to see in the postseason. If we can see a variety of pitching, I think that will help us when we start tournament play."