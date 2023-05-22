Cooper Klaahsen and Aurora Stepleton used two words to describe the 2023 Central Springs softball team: gritty and fun. The Panthers practice with country music playing in the background, and they don’t hesitate to razz each other or have a good laugh.

Despite their free-flowing and light demeanor, the Panthers still have very deliberate expectations for this season.

“Well, if you talk to (head coach BJ Fessler), our overall goal is to go down and win a state championship,” said Stepleton, who plays right field. “You can’t just say that and expect it to happen. It’s not going to happen like that. So, we all have to put in the work for it, and that’s what we’re doing. That’s what we’re working toward.”

Central Springs made a deep run in the postseason last year, advancing to the state semifinals. The Regina Catholic Regals eliminated the Panthers, picking up a 7-4 win in the state semis.

Before they qualified for state, the Panthers mowed through their regional competition. Central Springs outscored its three regional opponents, 32-0. In the state quarterfinals, Central Springs took down Mount Ayr, 6-0.

“I’m gonna be honest, I think we did really well,” Stepleton said. “I think it was a pretty good postseason. Then, we got to the state tournament. I think we looked really good. We had our bats going. We got to that second-to-last game to go to the championship game. I think, even though it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, I definitely think we left everything out there and played the best we could.”

The Panthers are returning a solid group of seniors this season, including Klaahsen, Stepleton and Abby Pate. Pate is a utility player, and she racked up 37 hits and drew 14 walks a year ago. Stepleton made 102 plate appearances in 2022 and amassed 42 hits, 31 RBIs and five walks.

Klaahsen played pivotal roles on the mound and in the batter’s box. She started 27 games in the circle for Central Springs last season and pitched 152.1 innings. Klaahsen faced 569 batters and recorded 243 strikeouts. She relinquished 15 earned runs and issued 27 walks. Klaahsen batted 36 times in 2022, recording 13 hits and 12 RBIs.

While Klaahsen, Pate and Stepleton all make significant on-field contributions, their most important jobs might lie in the dugout.

“When they get here, they show everybody what things are supposed to look like,” Fessler said of his current group of seniors and their leadership roles. “We always talk about how everything should sound a certain way and look a certain way, and when they get here, it does. We’ve got enough (leadership) scattered throughout that the young kids that don’t know that have somebody to follow along with. So, it works out pretty good.”

Fessler added that his starting nine hasn’t played together yet this season — even with more than two weeks of practice having come and gone. A number of the Panthers’ top players are competing in spring sports like track and field or golf, and scheduling conflicts have prevented all of Central Springs’ best players from competing together.

As the season gets underway, Fessler expects his team will gel by playing games. One of the biggest spots the Panthers will have to build chemistry at is catcher. Central Springs’ 2022 catcher, Madisyn Kelley, graduated and has since moved on to play at Des Moines Area Community College.

Klaahsen said she’s confident in the Panthers’ current group of catchers. She added that she doesn’t expect Central Springs to miss a beat this season without Kelley.

“They are big shoes to fill,” Klaahsen said. “Playing fall ball with half of our high school team really does help keep us all conjoined. Having that experience with (sophomore Sharli Fessler) behind the plate really does help her and me comfortability-wise in making sure we’re as strong as a team as me and Madisyn were. Sharli’s got a great bat, so I don’t think she’s going to have a tough time filling in that spot at all.

“I think our team — although it’s looking different — is going to have the same success as it has in recent years.”

Central Springs is slated to begin its season on May 22, traveling to Saint Ansgar for a matchup with the Saints at 6 p.m.

While the Panthers’ goal is to win a state title this year, they know they have to take the campaign as it comes — even with early season contests against league opponents.

“We do have to take it one game at a time,” Pate said. “... We have to make sure we get our lineup good and figure out who goes where in the infield.”

Scouting the metro squads:

Newman Catholic Knights: The Class 1A state qualifier returns five key players from that squad, including 11-game winner Macy Kellar.

Kellar went 11-2 with a 1.75 earned run average and she recorded 98 strikeouts in just 80 innings pitched.

The Knights, however, must replace a lot of offense as their top four run producers all graduated. Sophomore Avah Hanig is back after batting .302 with two home runs, six boules and 22 RBIs as a freshman.

Senior Emily Opstvedt, freshman Sami Kruckenberg, junior Liz Kruckenberger and junior Sidney Squier all played in 25 or more games last season.

Mason City Riverhawks: Starting in the circle, the Riverhawks return 34 starts between junior Adyson Evans, junior Gweneth Fiser and freshman Brogan Evans.

Adyson Evans was the go-to pitcher as she went 9-12 with 125 innings pitched. She struck out 93 batters.

Offensively, Evans also led the squad with her .376 average. She blasted seven home runs and had seven dooubles while driving in 31 runs. Brogan Evans led the team with 24 runs scored, and Fiser scored 21 times.

Clear Lake Lions: Finding a new starting pitcher will be Clear Lake's first order of business as the Lions graduated their two primary pitchers in Ashlyn Freads and Alivia Hauge.

Offensively, senior Makella Jacobs is back after hitting .357 with 11 extra base hits in 2022. Jacobs had five home runs.