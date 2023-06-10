Forest City held off a seventh inning rally from Lake Mills to pull out a Top of Iowa Conference softball win on the road Friday.

Forest City took a 5-3 lead after scoring once in the top of the seventh, before Lake Mills plated their own run in the bottom of the inning before the Indians could close out the victory.

Allison Klein homered and drove in two runs for the Indians. Klein finished the game 2-for-3 and she scored twice.

Jeanna Walker also drove in a run for Forest City.

Natalie Brandenburg walked three times and scored three times for the Bulldogs. Bailey Dagestad drove in two runs.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 7, Clear Lake 6: Madison Lindaman went 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Bulldogs to victory.

Teaghan Bird was also 2-for-4 in the game for H-D-C.

West Fork 9, Nashua-Plainfield 1: Preslee Dickman and JoAnna Wallace each scored twice for the Warhawks.

Dickman was 2-for-4 in the game including a triple. Breckyn Dickman drove in a pair of runs for West Fork.

Scores from other games in the area: Saint Ansgar 5, Newman Catholic 3, Eagle Grove 10, North Iowa 4, North Union 13, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0, Osage 13, Northwood-Kensett 0, North Butler 14, Rockford 5, Bishop Garrigan 15, West Hancock 0.