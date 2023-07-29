Heading into his debut season as the head coach of the Clear Lake softball program, Seth Thompson knew he would host one of the youngest starting lineups in the North Central Conference.

Three of the Lions top five hitters last season had graduated, and Thompson was going to rely on young players to fill those spots in the lineup.

The question would be how would that young group hold up in the tough and competitive NCC?

It turns out, eighth graders Jezzie Thompson and Taylor Schwenn and freshmen Alivia Paine fared quite well as all three earned all-NCC honors in a successful season that saw the Lions go 12-14 overall and 7-7 in conference play.

The performances of Thompson, Schwenn and Paine highlight a bright future for the Lions and each appeared on the 2023 Globe Gazette All-Area Softball Teams.

Senior Annika Nelson was also a part second-team All-Area.

“We had a ton of spots that we had to fill, and that there was going to be some people that hadn’t played varsity yet.” Seth said. “There was two maybe three that ended the season last year that was still on our roster, and you just never know what to expect when you’re replacing that many players."

One of the most important holes to fill was the ace for the Lions, as both Alivia Hauge and Ashlyn Fread, who started all 22 games last season had graduated.

Jezzie was trusted all season in the circle and got to experience the ups and downs of being a starting pitcher in Class 3A. She started all but one game for the Lions and finished with the fourth most wins in the conference (12) and the second most innings pitched (160.2).

“I was coming from no varsity inning at all, so I took advantage of all the opportunities that were thrown my way,” Jezzie Thompson said. “Coming into the season I really didn’t know how much varsity time I was going to get if at all. I’m glad it worked out the way it did because I think that everyone enjoyed playing the positions, they did this year.”

Coach Thompson admitted that there were a few times where he might’ve been a little tough on his daughter in the circle, but he just wanted to see her grow and become the pitcher he knows she can be.

“That’s the goal for her is to just learn from it,” Seth Thompson said. “She wasn’t perfect throughout the season and giving her team a chance to win. That’s all you can ask from your young pitcher, and that’s just a testament to her ability mentally and just battle through things. That’s what it takes to be a pitcher.”

Jezzie finished with an ERA of 2.88 and amassed 141 strikeouts, which earned her a second team all-conference nod.

Paine and Schwenn also made splashes as well in their first varsity seasons.

Paine and Schwenn combined for 50 RBIs which included 14 extra base hits from Schwenn and the third most home runs in the conference (4). Paine finished with the second highest batting average in the conference (.423) as well as on base percentage (.500)

With an injury to senior Annika Nelson in the offseason, who had previously been the starting catcher, Coach Thompson trusted Schwenn to handle duties behind the plate for the first half of the season. She proved herself as a reliable defender and finished with the second most thrown out steals in the conference (6).

Schwenn would deal with injuries of her own which in the midpoint of the season which meant Nelson would have to finish the year in her natural position. Thompson commended both girls for stepping up in their respective times and feeling comfortable in multiple positions around the bases.

“Annika preferred to be in the infield and Taylor preferred to be catching but when it worked out for the team to be in opposite spots, they didn’t hang their heads they just when out and played ball,” Coach Thompson said.

The 12 wins was the third time for the Lions with a dozen wins in the last six seasons. They have yet to reach the .500 mark since 2017, but with his promising young core Thompson believes that all they need to worry about now is getting better and build off of this season.

“The goal that we have for this team is to build a foundation for this program and it’s all about taking steps,” Thompson said. “For this team to be able to win more games than we did last year it’s just a step in the right direction. Next year we just want to take another step and keep taking steps after that until we find ourselves planning for the state tournament, which is ultimately our goal.”

The Lions last state tournament appearance was in 2002 when they took home third place in Class 2A and have reached the tournament three other times in school history.