If it was going to finish third in the Class 4A softball tournament, Charles City was going to have a lot to overcome.
Comets head coach Brian Bohlen already wondered how his team would respond to a heart-breaking extra-inning loss in semifinal play.
In the consolation final, Charles City was facing a West Delaware squad that got hot at just the right time of year and also lost a difficult one-run semifinal against top-rate Carlisle.
The Comets added to that adversity during the game, but their resiliency prevailed as they overcame a three-run deficit late and came up with a 6-5 win in eight innings.
“Every game was a battle,” Bohlen said of the state tournament experience. “We had three one-run games.”
The Comets came from behind to down Dallas Center-Grimes 4-3 in quarterfinal play before the 3-2 loss to North Scott in the semis.
On Friday, some shaky defense helped West Delaware jump to a 4-1 lead which became 5-2 entering the bottom of the sixth.
In the state softball tournament, consolation games have a 90-minute time limit, a restriction that was looming large as Charles City tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the sixth.
The Comets plated two runs to cut the deficit to 5-4, but Charles City completed its at bat one run short but under the time limit by three minutes, so the game moved to the seventh.
The Comets scratched out the tying run in the bottom of the seventh without the benefit of a hit when Rachel Chambers, who had homered and doubled earlier, walked to lead off the inning.
Chambers found herself on third after a pair of Hawks wild pitches before scoring on sacrifice fly by Kiki Connell.
Extra innings implemented the international tiebreaking format, a set of rules that places a runner on second to open the inning.
West Delaware managed to put runners on second and third with one out, but Comets pitcher Samantha Heyer struck out a batter and induced a groundout to prevent the Hawks from scoring.
Charles City responded in its half of the eighth by loading the bases with no one out and scoring when Alex Litterer crossed the plate on a wild pitch.
“Sam Heyer did a nice job of adjusting,” Bohlen said of his senior pitcher. “I think the younger players had a good experience, but I hope they learned what it means to be a good teammate and the work ethic that Heyer showed.”
Charles City completed its season with an overall record of 37-4.
