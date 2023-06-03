Four different players had multi-RBI games as Charles City routed North Fayette-Valley, 12-0, in non-conference softball action Friday.

Payton Hadley doubled and drove in three runs from her No. 8 spot in the order, while Lauren Staudt, Alex Wohlers and Ava Ellis all drove in two for the Comets.

Emerson Bohlen scored three times for Charles City, additionally.

Ankeny Centennial 12, Central Springs 4, Central Springs 7, Creston 1. Central Springs 13, Rockford 0: The Panthers split a pair of games at the Ankeny Centennial Invitational Friday.

Central Springs dropped its first game of the 2023 summer to the Class 5A Jaguars in their opener.

A six-run fifth inning for Centennial broke the game open after Central Springs (8-1) had cut a five-run deficit to two with three runs in the top of the fifth.

Abby Pate blasted a pair of home runs and drove in all four Panther runs. Azaria McDonough doubled for Central Springs.

In a 7-3 win over Creston, Pate continued with her torrid hitting as she slugged a pair of doubles as part of a 3-for-4 game. She scored twice.

Carly Ryan drove in three runs for the Panthers, while Cooper Klaahsen struck out 10 to earn the win in the circle.

In the final game of a Friday tripleheader for Central Springs, Ryan doubled, homered and drove in two in a Top of Iowa Conference win over Rockford.

Pate crushed another double, while, Sharli Fessler and Lizzy Hamand also had doubles.

Newman Catholic 12, Northwood-Kensett 0: The Knights moved to 11-0 using an eight-run second inning en route to their four-inning victory.

Humboldt 6, Clear Lake 4: A late inning rally fell short as the Lions dropped a North Central Conference game Friday to the Wildcats.

Clear Lake (2-3) scored twice in the fourth and twice in the sixth to pull within two, but that is as close as it would get.