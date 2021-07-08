High energy Central Springs softball team aims for deeper state tournament push

Watching the Central Springs softball team take on Manson-NW Webster in the second round of Class 2A, Region 5 action on Wednesday night, it was easy to see the energy the Panthers were radiating.
The dugout was roaring with cheers and encouragement, head coach Belinda Nelson let her voice be heard and smiles on the faces of players could be seen all night from the stands.
Nelson says encouraging that type of high energy is exactly what's necessary for her team to play at its best.
"You've got to keep them fired up," Nelson said. "They're a very energetic type of group. They need things to keep them fired up about, and we've done that this year."
After a slow start, the Class 2A, No. 5 Panthers came alive in the fourth and fifth innings on Wednesday night. Central Springs earned a 12-1 win over the visiting Cougars in five innings, which advanced the squad to the third round on Friday.
During the contest, sophomore pitcher Cooper Klaahsen shined, striking out 12 batters and hitting an RBI double. She also picked up her 200th strikeout of the season in the victory.
"She's split the time with Kaylea (Fessler), so she's not even pitching every game," Nelson said. "I've had to explain to her that this is an accomplishment like you wouldn't believe, kid. If you had pitched every game, you'd be even higher."
Klaahsen currently has 207 strikeouts on the season and over 300 in her young high school career.
While she remained modest and downplayed the accomplishment after the game, she was eager to talk about how important high energy is for her team moving forward.
"Our big thing is that when somebody is down, a lot of us tend to pick up on that energy and get down," Klaahsen said. "And we get quiet in the dugout. We stop hitting as well, stop talking and we start making errors in the field. It's just a big thing that we stay loud."
Between Klaahsen and Fessler in the circle, and a talented lineup that's batting a combined .364 as a team, the Panthers have a legitimate shot at competing for a state title.
However, the Panthers first have to win the next game in front of them. As Nelson preaches to her girls, the one-game-at-a-time mentality is imperative to her team's success.
But the players aren't shy about admitting what the real end-of-season goal is for the Panthers, who have qualified for the state tournament in each of the past six seasons, is to win state.
"Our big goal is to get back down, but our ultimate goal at the end of the season is to win a state title," Klaahsen said. "That would be huge for us."
The Panthers know they have the talent to win a state championship. Like Klaahsen and Nelson both echoed after the game, the deciding factor will be the team's energy.
"Stay loud and stay positive," Klaahsen said. "That's just a huge thing for us."
Central Springs will continue its quest for a state title by taking on Belmond-Klemme in Class 2A regional semifinals action at 7 p.m. on Friday in Manly.
