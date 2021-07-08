High energy Central Springs softball team aims for deeper state tournament push

Klaahsen currently has 207 strikeouts on the season and over 300 in her young high school career.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While she remained modest and downplayed the accomplishment after the game, she was eager to talk about how important high energy is for her team moving forward.

"Our big thing is that when somebody is down, a lot of us tend to pick up on that energy and get down," Klaahsen said. "And we get quiet in the dugout. We stop hitting as well, stop talking and we start making errors in the field. It's just a big thing that we stay loud."

Between Klaahsen and Fessler in the circle, and a talented lineup that's batting a combined .364 as a team, the Panthers have a legitimate shot at competing for a state title.

However, the Panthers first have to win the next game in front of them. As Nelson preaches to her girls, the one-game-at-a-time mentality is imperative to her team's success.

But the players aren't shy about admitting what the real end-of-season goal is for the Panthers, who have qualified for the state tournament in each of the past six seasons, is to win state.

"Our big goal is to get back down, but our ultimate goal at the end of the season is to win a state title," Klaahsen said. "That would be huge for us."