HD-CAL falls short after taking No. 12 St. Edmond to the wire

Hampton-Dumont-CAL gave Class 1A No. 12 St. Edmond a run for its money, but it was unable to finish things out in a 6-3 loss on Monday.

Falling to 6-14 overall and 3-9 in the North Central Conference, the Bulldogs sit at sixth in the standings while the Gaels will seem likely to battle with Webster City for the conference title later this week.

Loading the bases in the first after the Gaels scored a run in the top of the first, the Bulldogs left all three runners on base. Then, for a short time, the flood gates opened in the second.

A sac bunt RBI from Teaghan Bird scored a run, then a two-RBI single by Aspen Harlan gave the team a 3-1 lead.

"It made our energy shoot up so much, and it helped us get through the rest of our innings," Bird said about the big frame. "But then, it kind of gradually went down."

St. Edmond responded immediately with two runs in the top of the third to tie things up. The Bulldogs' bats didn't go cold, but they stopped hitting them where the defense wasn't at key moments.

Failing to execute with the bases loaded three different times in the game stuck out like a sore thumb for HD-CAL in a contest that came down to the last inning.

With strikeouts, easy groundballs and an overall lack of solid contact, that mojo from the second inning began to fade away.

"We have to hit it harder and in play where they actually have to make a play, even if it's just a throw," Bulldogs head coach Kelsey Enslin said. "Just putting more pressure on the defense in those situations."

The Gaels saved their best inning for last, scoring three runs in the seventh before shutting down HD-CAL in the bottom of the inning to claim the victory.

It was the Bulldogs' seventh loss by three runs or less this season, and it extended the team's losing streak to seven.

"We're so close in some of our games, and in the last innings we just can't hold on," Bird said. "It's frustrating to watch."

Still, there have been some blowout losses this season, as well.

With six losses coming by at six runs or more, HD-CAL will take the atmosphere it had on Monday night over some of the more rough games that have been played over the past couple of months.

The crowd was into it. The players were, too. The Bulldogs barely lost to a very solid Gaels' squad who beat them by 10 runs earlier this month.

"This was a fun game," Enslin said. "Yes, it's harder because we were closer, but I would much rather experience this over and over than losing by a significant amount of runs."

