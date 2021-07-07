'Have fun playing the game': Riceville softball gets back to basics

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

For Bauer, the game was the perfect example of what her girls could do if they just relax and play with joy.

"A lot of times we as coaches put pressure on them," Bauer said. "Then they put pressure on themselves. Sometimes you've just got to let that go and have fun playing the game."

For Johnson and her teammates, a victory in such convincing fashion was a welcome sight after closing the regular season out with some tough losses.

"Honestly, it just feels really good to win," Johnson said. "We needed a win to start off the postseason. I feel like we can get it going tomorrow again and do pretty good."

Riceville will play St. Ansgar in the second round of regionals on Wednesday night in St. Ansgar. The two Mitchell County teams have met previously, with the Saints earning a 14-4 non-conference win over the Wildcats on June 29.

Bauer says her team will need to play up to its full capabilities in order for the Wildcats to earn the upset over St. Ansgar.

"To win tomorrow night, our bats are going to have to be hot and alive," Bauer said.

If the Wildcats can score early and often, Bauer says there's no reason why her team can't steal a victory.