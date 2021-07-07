'Have fun playing the game': Riceville softball gets back to basics

Head Coach Andrea Bauer and the Riceville softball team have come up with seven key points to playing successful softball this season.
The number one thing on top of that list?
"Have fun," Bauer said. "We've reminded them that every day for the past couple weeks. Just have fun and the game comes more naturally."
After starting the season off with a 16-5 record, the Wildcats have struggled in the last couple of weeks. Riceville dropped six of its last seven regular season games ahead of the postseason.
Toward the end of that rough patch, Bauer and her assistants decided to get back to the basics and preach about the top point on that list of keys to success.
"As coaches, sometimes we focus on the little things too much," Bauer said. "We kind of sat down and said, 'You know, we just need to get back to the girls having fun.' We told them to play like you played when you were in fourth, fifth grade."
The Wildcats had some of the most fun they had all season on Tuesday night in their first round postseason Class 1A, Region 6 matchup against Rockford in Riceville.
Junior Emily Johnson recorded her first varsity home run, sophomore pitcher Morgan Fair allowed just one runner on base all night and the Wildcats rolled to a 12-0 win over the Warriors in four innings.
For Bauer, the game was the perfect example of what her girls could do if they just relax and play with joy.
"A lot of times we as coaches put pressure on them," Bauer said. "Then they put pressure on themselves. Sometimes you've just got to let that go and have fun playing the game."
For Johnson and her teammates, a victory in such convincing fashion was a welcome sight after closing the regular season out with some tough losses.
"Honestly, it just feels really good to win," Johnson said. "We needed a win to start off the postseason. I feel like we can get it going tomorrow again and do pretty good."
Riceville will play St. Ansgar in the second round of regionals on Wednesday night in St. Ansgar. The two Mitchell County teams have met previously, with the Saints earning a 14-4 non-conference win over the Wildcats on June 29.
Bauer says her team will need to play up to its full capabilities in order for the Wildcats to earn the upset over St. Ansgar.
"To win tomorrow night, our bats are going to have to be hot and alive," Bauer said.
If the Wildcats can score early and often, Bauer says there's no reason why her team can't steal a victory.
"It's a new season. We've been in some blowouts game. We've been in some close high-scoring games. We've been in some tight games," Bauer said. "Our experience has put us where we need to be to play whatever kind of game comes along tomorrow."
As of press time, the results of Wednesday night's game between St. Ansgar and Riceville were unavailable.
