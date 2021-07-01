Hanson stops Warriors comeback, pushes Bulldogs to 13th win

Avery Hanson ran into trouble in the seventh inning Thursday night.
The Hampton-Dumont-CAL ace was starting to get her pitches timed up by Rockford's lineup. So after a meeting in the circle, Hanson approached the final two outs with the same mentality as the first pitch.
"We just had to get outs," the junior said.
Hanson struck out Camden Kuhlemeier looking then finished off Dawson Schriever with a low and outside fastball to halt a Warriors rally and give the Bulldogs an 8-5 triumph at Hampton-Dumont High School.
The southpaw finished her complete game outing with 13 strikeouts to give HDC its 13th win in its regular season finale.
"We started freaking out a little bit, we had to calm down, realize we're perfectly fine," Hanson said. "After we got the second out, the girls were like 'OK, we're good. One more out, we're done.'"
Her changeup was effective all night long. Hanson also had an efficient night at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI single in the fourth. She feels as through her performance in the circle is peaking at the right time.
"I honestly think my changeup is putting a little ahead of other pitchers sometimes," she said. "I'm pretty much ready for postseason."
Rockford (2-19) trailed 8-0 entering the seventh and was given more than a couple of breaks.
Two of its first three batters reached on infield errors. Then the top of the lineup started getting hits, led by a bases clearing single from Rebecca Bartling to cut the Warriors deficit in half.
Clara Dow added an RBI single to make it a three-run game and the tying run was in the on-deck circle.
"The more times you get to see that person, the more you can time it up and we did a good job with that," Rockford head coach Makaela Hoffman said.
Kelsey Enslin was happy to walk away with a win, but knows that errors like that in Hampton-Dumont's postseason opener against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Tuesday night can't happen.
"We played really well and the ending wasn't exactly how we wanted it to go," the Bulldogs head coach said. "We've come a long way. We'll work on cleaning those things up."
Early on, it had the makings of a route.
Aubryee Showalter, an eighth grader, drove in three runs on two doubles for the night. She had an RBI in a four-run first as did Courtney Bower and Skyler Valley.
Showalter has come on as of late and started in 12 of her 18 games played. She's got a batting average of nearly .500 and hits second in the Bulldogs lineup.
"When an eighth grader can change things at the varsity level, that's phenomenal," Hanson said. "We were all excited for her, it's pressure, it's hard. She makes plays and she's a good batter. When she comes up, you know she's going to hit the ball solid."
"She's kind of a kid that came with not tons of softball experience," Enslin added. "What has made her an impact is her competitive attitude. She's so coachable. She's been a surprisingly awesome addition to our team."
Hampton-Dumont added three in the fourth and an insurance run in the fifth off an infield error from Rockford. Bower and Valley each went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
Bartling and Dow had two hits apiece for Rockford, which goes on the road for its regional opener against Riceville.
"Our goal the last half of the season is to get rid of that one inning that kills us every night," Hoffman said. "We can live with four runs, we can't live with seven, eight, nine, 10 runs in an inning. That's going to put us in a hole we can't dig out of."
