Hanson stops Warriors comeback, pushes Bulldogs to 13th win

Two of its first three batters reached on infield errors. Then the top of the lineup started getting hits, led by a bases clearing single from Rebecca Bartling to cut the Warriors deficit in half.

Clara Dow added an RBI single to make it a three-run game and the tying run was in the on-deck circle.

"The more times you get to see that person, the more you can time it up and we did a good job with that," Rockford head coach Makaela Hoffman said.

Kelsey Enslin was happy to walk away with a win, but knows that errors like that in Hampton-Dumont's postseason opener against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura on Tuesday night can't happen.

"We played really well and the ending wasn't exactly how we wanted it to go," the Bulldogs head coach said. "We've come a long way. We'll work on cleaning those things up."

Early on, it had the makings of a route.

Aubryee Showalter, an eighth grader, drove in three runs on two doubles for the night. She had an RBI in a four-run first as did Courtney Bower and Skyler Valley.

Showalter has come on as of late and started in 12 of her 18 games played. She's got a batting average of nearly .500 and hits second in the Bulldogs lineup.