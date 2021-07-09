Hampton-Dumont-CAL ends Clear Lake's winning streak, advances to regional final

The Clear Lake softball team couldn't have opened up its Class 3A regional semifinal against Hampton-Dumont-CAL any better on Friday night.

On the first pitch of the game, Annika Nelson hit a home run to put the Lions up, 1-0, right away in Hampton.

"It sucks. First pitch of the game and it was gone," Bulldog pitcher Avery Hanson said. "Annika Nelson, she's a stud. But after that one pitch, we took a deep breath and realized that we're still in it."

It was how Hanson and her teammates responded that head coach Kelsey Enslin was most proud of.

The home Bulldogs scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning, one run in the fourth frame and seven runs in the fifth to beat Clear Lake, 12-2, in five innings on Friday night.

"Avery was like, 'The first pitch was like, boom.' Then I said, 'Yeah but the rest of the night it was all us,'" Enslin said. "I'm really proud of them for having so much energy and just believing in themselves."

After falling behind by a run in the first inning, HDC's Aubryee Showalter hit an RBI single that scored Hanson. Then, Aspen Harlan batted in a runner of her own on a single. Addy Showalter followed it up with a two-run home run over center field to put the Bulldogs up, 4-1.