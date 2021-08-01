Globe Gazette 2021 All-Area Softball Team

Catcher

Madisyn Kelley, jr., Central Springs: A career year at the plate (11 HR and 44 RBIs) pushed Kelley to being one of the premier catchers in 2A. She was also plunked 13 times and walked 16, leading to an on base percentage of .504 that was second best on the Panthers.

Infielders

Rachel Chambers, jr., Charles City: The 19 home runs belted by Chambers was second in Class 4A and third in the entire state while her 64 RBIs were a 4A best and fifth in the state. She was a first team all-NEIC member and second team all-state by the IGCA.

Josie Gansen, sr., Riceville: One of six seniors that brought the Wildcats back to resurgence, Gansen was at the forefront in hitting (.386), RBIs (27), hits (39) and a perfect 27-for-27 on stolen bases. Gansen, the team leader in runs scored with 45, was one three Riceville players selected to the all-Iowa Star North first team.

Taylor Hanna, sr., St. Ansgar: A stalwart for the Saints, Hanna experienced a breakout year to cap her prep career. Her .484 batting average was the highest ever and she hit 15 of her 45 hits for extra bases to go along with a team-high 39 RBIs. She garnered a first team all-state honor by the IGCA.