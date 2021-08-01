Globe Gazette 2021 All-Area Softball Team

After a distinguished season in which she was honored by her peers, the 2021 Globe Gazette player of the year is the backbone of the Central Springs offense and battery.
She leads 12 first-team selections on the All-Area Softball Team, along with 12 second team picks and honorable mention selections from all of the 16 teams in the Globe Gazette's coverage area.
Player of the Year:
Madisyn Kelley, jr., Central Springs
Kelley had a breakout state tournament for the Panthers. The right-hander belted a pair of two-run home runs in a Class 2A semifinal against eventual champion North Linn then added a third two-run bomb in the third place victory against top-ranked Wilton. A first-team all-state selection by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association, Kelley was named to the all-tournament team for her performance in Fort Dodge.
First team
Pitchers
Cooper Klaahsen, so., Central Springs: A consensus first team pitcher by the IGCA and Top of Iowa East coaches, Klaahsen dazzled in the circle this season with 23 wins and 265 strikeouts. She fanned 56 batters in five postseason starts and allowed just 22 walks in a WHIP that was under one.
Kayla Senne, sr., Northwood-Kensett: Despite a losing record and an earned run average above 3.50, Senne was a strikeout machine. She led the Top of Iowa East with 267 of them that pushed her to be a first team all-conference selection and to the third team for all-state by the IGCA.
Catcher
Madisyn Kelley, jr., Central Springs: A career year at the plate (11 HR and 44 RBIs) pushed Kelley to being one of the premier catchers in 2A. She was also plunked 13 times and walked 16, leading to an on base percentage of .504 that was second best on the Panthers.
Infielders
Rachel Chambers, jr., Charles City: The 19 home runs belted by Chambers was second in Class 4A and third in the entire state while her 64 RBIs were a 4A best and fifth in the state. She was a first team all-NEIC member and second team all-state by the IGCA.
Josie Gansen, sr., Riceville: One of six seniors that brought the Wildcats back to resurgence, Gansen was at the forefront in hitting (.386), RBIs (27), hits (39) and a perfect 27-for-27 on stolen bases. Gansen, the team leader in runs scored with 45, was one three Riceville players selected to the all-Iowa Star North first team.
Taylor Hanna, sr., St. Ansgar: A stalwart for the Saints, Hanna experienced a breakout year to cap her prep career. Her .484 batting average was the highest ever and she hit 15 of her 45 hits for extra bases to go along with a team-high 39 RBIs. She garnered a first team all-state honor by the IGCA.
Faith Wadle, sr., Newman Catholic: The senior first baseman led the Knights in home runs (eight) and RBIs (44) as they fell one game short of the state tournament. Wadle, a first team all-TOI East and second team all-state member, made 236 putouts on defense to just two errors.
Outfielders
Kiki Connell, sr., Charles City: One of the more decorated athletes in school history concluded her prep career with a team-high .492 batting average and .537 on base percentage to go along with 48 steals. Off to UNI to run track, Connell was a first team all-NEIC member.
Kealan Curley, sr., Newman Catholic: The speedy center fielder was an igniter on the bases with 29 stolen bases and smooth defensively, committing just one error and finishing with a 98.3 fielding percentage. It led to Curley being named as repeat first team all-TOI East player.
Kaylea Fessler, jr., Central Springs: Named as the player of the year in the Top of Iowa East, Fessler set a new career high in batting average, hitting at a .512 clip at the plate while also going a perfect 24-for-24 on the base paths. She joined Kelley and Klaahsen on the 2A all-state first team by the IGCA.
Utility
Avery Hanson, jr., Hampton-Dumont-CAL: The lone area player named to the Class 3A all-state first team by the IGCA, Hanson gave it a good reason why. She was 15-8 and spotted a 2.73 ERA and 180 strikeouts in the circle and at the plate, the southpaw ripped at a .471 clip with three long balls, 21 RBIs and was walked 24 times. Hanson was also named to the all-NCC first team and was an all-district selection.
Annika Nelson, so., Clear Lake: Nelson led the Lions in batting average at .494 and home runs with six, half of them came in the final week of the season. She was a brick wall behind the plate, allowing very few pitches to get past her and sported a 94.3 fielding percentage to go along with throwing out five base stealers. Nelson was named to the all-NCC first team, the 3A all-district and all-state teams by the IGCA.
Second team
Pitchers
Josie Juhl, 8th, St. Ansgar: 19-7;2.70 ERA;1.07 WHIP;163 K's;second team all-TOI East
Libby Trewin, 8th, West Fork: 10-13;3.18 ERA;1.32 WHIP;149 K's;second team all-TOI East
Catcher
Madison Edwards, so., Lake Mills: .447 batting average;34 hits;2 HR;31 RBI;.968 fielding percentage;first team all-TOI West
Infielders
Callee Fair, sr., Riceville: .421 batting average;40 hits;32 RBI;.955 fielding percentage;first team all-Iowa Star North
Maddie Graham, sr., Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: .395 batting average;30 hits;23 RBI;.899 fielding percentage;first team all-TOI West
Abby Pate, so., Central Springs: .391 batting average;43 hits;40 runs scored;4 HR;32 RBI;first team all-TOI East;Class 2A third team all-state by the IGCA
Kylee Whipple, so., Hampton-Dumont-CAL: .425 batting average;34 hits;18 RBI;.977 fielding percentage;first team all-NCC
Outfielders
Hali Anderson, sr., St. Ansgar: .360 batting average;2 HR;17 RBI;22 SB; first team all-TOI East;Class 1A all-district;Class 1A third team all-state by the IGCA
Ellie Determan, sr., Newman Catholic: .411 batting average;.621 slugging;5 HR;29 RBI;100 fielding percentage;first team all-TOI East;Class 1A all-district;Class 1A third team all-state by the IGCA
Lydia Staudt, jr., Charles City: .450 batting average;59 hits;23 RBI;49 SB;first team all-NEIC
Utility
Ellie Caylor, sr., Forest City: .450 batting average;.522 on base;.538 slugging;36 hits;29 runs scored;first team all-TOI West;all-district;Class 3A third team all-state
Ashlyn Hoeft, jr., Charles City: .443 batting average;.817 slugging;9 HR; 47 RBI;13 thrown out stealing;first team all-NEIC;Class 4A third team all-state
Honorable mention
Mason City: Shaye Theobald, sr.; Adyson Evans, fr.; Gwen Fiser, fr.; Kelsey McDonough, fr.; Lainna Duncan, jr.; Sam Norcross, jr.
Charles City: Dani Reetz, sr.; Allie Cross, sr.; Alex Wohlers, fr.; Delaney Ruzicka, so.; Sadie Gebel, sr.
Clear Lake: Chelsey Holck, sr.; Makella Jacobs, so.; Ashlyn Fread, jr.
Hampton-Dumont-CAL: Aspen Harlan, fr.; Aubryee Showalter, 8th; Trinity Swart, fr.
Forest City: Emma Anderson, fr.; Karly Lambert, so.; Keevan Jones, jr.
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura: Morgan Krein, so.; Kylie Hughes, jr.; Payton Harle, jr.
Central Springs: Lizzy Hamand, so.; Aurora Stepleton, so.; Kiley Hanft, sr.; Carly Ryan, so.; Emme Dietrich, sr.
Osage: Ainsley Dodd, sr.; Leah Grimm, so.; Ashley Halbach, jr.
Lake Mills: Natalie Brandenburg, so.; Scout Kohagen, fr.; Finley Rogstad, so.; Brynn Rogers, fr.
West Fork: Maddie Hubka, jr.; Kalli Trewin, jr.; Madisyn Bonner, jr.
St. Ansgar: Brooklyn Hackbart, sr.; Abby Hemann, jr.; Kennedy Schwiesow, jr.; Kirsten Boerjan, sr.
Newman Catholic: Madi Elwood, jr.; Molly McGuire, sr.; Emma Weiner, jr.; Leah Martinez, jr.
Northwood-Kensett: Addy Bachtle, jr.; Olivia Stilley, sr.; Lindsey Moore, fr.
Rockford: Gabby Keith, sr.; McKinnley Hoffman, so.; Chloe Rooney, jr.; Clara Dow, sr.
Riceville: Alexa Houser, sr.; Morgan Fair, so.; Madi Mauer, so.; O'Malley Fair, jr.; Rylie Dunn, sr.
West Hancock: Carlee Bruns, sr.; Kamryn Eckels, so.; Dru Hagen, so.; Ann Horstmann, sr.
Zach Martin is a sports reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach him via email at zachary.martin@globegazette.com and follow him on Twitter @zach_martin95.