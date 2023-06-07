A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and West Liberty nabbed it to nudge past Wilton 11-10 during this Iowa softball game.

In recent action on June 3, Wilton faced off against Maquoketa and West Liberty took on Marengo Iowa Valley on May 27 at Marengo Iowa Valley.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.