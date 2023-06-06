Troy Mills North Linn played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 14-0 verdict over Wyoming Midland in Iowa high school softball on June 6.
In recent action on May 24, Wyoming Midland faced off against Monona MFL MarMac.
