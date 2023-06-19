Manly Central Springs painted a masterpiece of offensive softball all over the canvas of Nashua-Plainfield's pitching for a 17-1 win in Iowa high school softball on June 19.

In recent action on June 12, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Rockford and Manly Central Springs took on Greene North Butler on June 15 at Greene North Butler High School.

