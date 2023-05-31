Mason City Newman Catholic's defense throttled Rockford, resulting in a 13-0 shutout at Rockford High on May 31 in Iowa softball action.
In recent action on May 26, Rockford faced off against Buffalo Center North Iowa and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Osage on May 22 at Osage High School.
