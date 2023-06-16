Wilton's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Wyoming Midland 15-0 during this Iowa softball game.
In recent action on June 6, Wyoming Midland faced off against Troy Mills North Linn and Wilton took on West Liberty on June 7 at Wilton High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.