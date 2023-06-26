No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Sheffield West Fork as it controlled Osage's offense 4-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 21, Osage faced off against Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork took on Manly Central Springs on June 21 at Manly Central Springs High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.