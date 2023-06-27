An electrician would've been needed to get Rockford on the scoreboard because Osage wouldn't allow it in a 15-0 shutout in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 23, Rockford faced off against Manly Central Springs and Osage took on Greene North Butler on June 21 at Osage High School.

