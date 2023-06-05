Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar's performance in a 14-2 destruction of Rockford in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on May 31, Rockford faced off against Mason City Newman Catholic and Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar took on Greene North Butler on May 30 at Saint Ansgar High School.
