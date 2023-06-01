An electrician would've been needed to get Nashua-Plainfield on the scoreboard because Osage wouldn't allow it in a 14-0 shutout during this Iowa softball game.

Recently on May 26, Osage squared off with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a softball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.