Osage put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Greene North Butler in a 7-4 decision for an Iowa high school softball victory on May 31.
In recent action on May 26, Greene North Butler faced off against Manly Central Springs and Osage took on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar on May 26 at Saint Ansgar High School.
