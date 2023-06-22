Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's impenetrable defense prompted a 12-0 blanking of Cedar Rapids CR Washington in Iowa high school softball action on June 22.
In recent action on June 9, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson faced off against Johnston and Cedar Rapids CR Washington took on Manchester West Delaware on June 16 at Manchester West Delaware High School.
