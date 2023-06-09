Muscatine took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Williamsburg 6-3 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on June 5, Muscatine faced off against Davenport North.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.