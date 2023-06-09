A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon defeated Truro Interstate 35 3-2 at Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon on June 9 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 5, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with Center Point CPU in a softball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.