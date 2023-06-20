Marion knocked off Central DeWitt 8-4 in Iowa high school softball action on June 20.
In recent action on June 10, Marion faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.