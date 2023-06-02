Manly Central Springs stretched out and finally snapped Creston to earn a 7-3 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on May 26, Manly Central Springs faced off against Greene North Butler.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.