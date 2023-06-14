A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Greene North Butler shutout Mason City Newman Catholic 1-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.
In recent action on June 9, Greene North Butler faced off against Rockford and Mason City Newman Catholic took on Rockford on May 31 at Rockford High School.
