It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Greene North Butler will take its 5-1 victory over Sheffield West Fork during this Iowa softball game.
In recent action on June 21, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Manly Central Springs and Greene North Butler took on Riceville on June 22 at Riceville High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.