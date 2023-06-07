Sheffield West Fork had no answers as Greene North Butler compiled an 8-3 victory in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 7.

In recent action on May 31, Greene North Butler faced off against Osage and Sheffield West Fork took on Manly Central Springs on May 31 at Sheffield West Fork High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.