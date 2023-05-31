Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

No worries, Manly Central Springs' defense took care of business on Wednesday, keying a 15-0 shutout of Sheffield West Fork in Iowa high school softball action on May 31.

In recent action on May 24, Sheffield West Fork faced off against Rockford and Manly Central Springs took on Greene North Butler on May 26 at Greene North Butler High School.

