Alburnett delivers smashing punch to stump Wyoming Midland 13-1

Alburnett's offense hit on all cylinders Thursday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 13-1 win over Wyoming Midland in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 29.

In recent action on June 23, Wyoming Midland faced off against Maquoketa.

Complete command: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dominates Davenport West in convincing showing 14-1

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's performance in a 14-1 destruction of Davenport West in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 29.

Recently on June 23, Davenport West squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson in a softball game.

Dubuque Hempstead proves to be too much for Marion Linn-Mar 8-5

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Dubuque Hempstead still prevailed 8-5 against Marion Linn-Mar for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 29.

Lisbon imposes its will on Delhi Maquoketa Valley 11-1

Lisbon flexed its muscle and floored Delhi Maquoketa Valley 11-1 at Lisbon High on June 29 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 24, Lisbon faced off against Conrad BCLUW.

Marion Linn-Mar squeezes past Dubuque Hempstead 3-2

Marion Linn-Mar poked just enough holes in Dubuque Hempstead's defense to garner a taut, 3-2 victory in Iowa high school softball on June 29.

North Liberty Liberty ekes out victory against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 4-3

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win North Liberty chalked up in tripping Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 4-3 on June 29 in Iowa softball.

Recently on June 23, Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson squared off with Davenport West in a softball game.

Troy Mills North Linn severs Anamosa's hopes 4-1

Troy Mills North Linn knocked off Anamosa 4-1 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Wilton chalks up convincing victory over West Branch 11-2

Wilton raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 11-2 win over West Branch in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 20, Wilton squared off with Sigourney in a softball game.

