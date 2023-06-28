Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy dispatches Dubuque Senior 4-1

Playing with a winning hand, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy trumped Dubuque Senior 4-1 in Iowa high school softball action on June 28.

In recent action on June 23, Dubuque Senior faced off against Marion and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took on Manly Central Springs on June 16 at Manly Central Springs High School.

Cedar Rapids Prairie survives taut tilt with Marion Linn-Mar 4-2

Cedar Rapids Prairie walked the high-wire before edging Marion Linn-Mar 4-2 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 28.

Defensive dominance: Dubuque Hempstead stymies Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 4-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Dubuque Hempstead followed in snuffing Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's offense 4-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 28.

Dubuque Wahlert exerts defensive dominance to doom Cedar Rapids CR Washington 12-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Dubuque Wahlert squeeze Cedar Rapids CR Washington 12-0 in a shutout performance at Dubuque Wahlert on June 28 in Iowa softball action.

Absolutely nothing: Greene North Butler drops a goose egg on Rockford 10-0

Greene North Butler's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Rockford 10-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 22, Greene North Butler faced off against Riceville and Rockford took on Manly Central Springs on June 23 at Rockford High School.

Dominant defense: Iowa City Regina stifles Tipton 13-0

A suffocating defense helped Iowa City Regina handle Tipton 13-0 for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 28.

In recent action on June 21, Tipton faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Iowa City Regina took on Carlisle on June 23 at Carlisle High School.

Mason City clips Des Moines East in tight tilt 5-3

Mason City didn't flinch, finally repelling Des Moines East 5-3 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Osage smacks Northwood-Kensett in shutout victory 7-0

Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Wednesday when Osage bottled Northwood-Kensett 7-0 in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 24, Osage squared off with Maquoketa in a softball game.

Calamus-Wheatland smacks Winthrop East Buchanan in shutout victory 10-0

Calamus-Wheatland unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Winthrop East Buchanan in a 10-0 shutout on June 28 in Iowa softball action.

Recently on June 21, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with Tipton in a softball game.

