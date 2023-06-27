Anamosa can't hang with Cascade 6-2

Cascade handed Anamosa a tough 6-2 loss in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 27.

Davenport North's speedy start jolts West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op 11-2

There was no tuning necessary, Davenport North opened in perfect harmony while drumming West Burlington/Notre Dame Co-Op with a strong start in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Recently on June 21, Davenport North squared off with Fort Madison in a softball game.

Greene North Butler rains down on Sheffield West Fork 5-1

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Greene North Butler will take its 5-1 victory over Sheffield West Fork during this Iowa softball game.

Score no more: Osage's defense is flawless in stopping Rockford 15-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Rockford on the scoreboard because Osage wouldn't allow it in a 15-0 shutout in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 23, Rockford faced off against Manly Central Springs and Osage took on Greene North Butler on June 21 at Osage High School.

Waterloo West smashes through Cedar Rapids CR Washington 11-1

Waterloo West stormed to a third-inning lead and cruised to a 11-1 win over Cedar Rapids CR Washington on June 27 in Iowa softball.

In recent action on June 22, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson.

Wilton escapes Central DeWitt in thin win 6-5

Wilton swapped jabs before dispatching Central DeWitt 6-5 in Iowa high school softball on June 27.

In recent action on June 20, Wilton faced off against Sigourney and Central DeWitt took on Marion on June 20 at Marion High School.

