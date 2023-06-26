Alburnett smacks Stanwood North Cedar in shutout victory 10-0

Alburnett unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over Stanwood North Cedar in a 10-0 shutout on June 26 in Iowa softball.

Ames dims lights on Mason City 12-3

Ames left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Mason City 12-3 in Iowa high school softball action on June 26.

Bettendorf chalks up convincing victory over Davenport Central 14-6

Bettendorf played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Davenport Central during a 14-6 beating in an Iowa high school softball matchup on June 26.

Recently on June 12, Davenport Central squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a softball game.

Point of emphasis: Eldridge North Scott posts stop sign on Davenport North's offense 10-0

A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Eldridge North Scott shutout Davenport North 10-0 on June 26 in Iowa softball action.

In recent action on June 21, Davenport North faced off against Fort Madison and Eldridge North Scott took on Maquoketa on June 21 at Maquoketa High School.

Eldridge North Scott tops Davenport North 7-4

Eldridge North Scott handed Davenport North a tough 7-4 loss in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

Stop sign: Greene North Butler renders Nashua-Plainfield's offense pointless 10-0

Greene North Butler didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Nashua-Plainfield's attack in a virtuoso 10-0 performance in Iowa high school softball action on June 26.

Manchester West Delaware rolls past Solon early to key victory 8-7

After jumping in front early, Manchester West Delaware held off a pesky Solon squad for an 8-7 win for an Iowa high school softball victory on June 26.

In recent action on June 16, Manchester West Delaware faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Washington and Solon took on Adel ADM on June 16 at Adel DeSoto Minburn High School.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon deals goose eggs to South Tama County in fine defensive showing 12-0

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon unveiled a blanketing pitching performance and threw it all over South Tama County in a 12-0 shutout during this Iowa softball game.

Recently on June 18, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon squared off with Adel ADM in a softball game.

Score no more: Sheffield West Fork's defense is flawless in stopping Osage 4-0

No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Sheffield West Fork as it controlled Osage's offense 4-0 in a sterling pitching showcase in an Iowa high school softball matchup.

In recent action on June 21, Osage faced off against Greene North Butler and Sheffield West Fork took on Manly Central Springs on June 21 at Manly Central Springs High School.

